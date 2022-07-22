 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Kalama police sergeant sworn in Thursday

Kalama Police Sergeant Satterly swearing in

Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera, right, swears in Robbie Satterly as the department's new sergeant during the Kalama City Council meeting Thursday, July 21. The department now has two sergeants. 

 Kalama Police Department, Contributed

KALAMA — For the first time Kalama has two police sergeants to help lead the small department. 

Robbie Satterly was sworn in as sergeant during the Kalama City Council meeting Thursday evening. Satterly has been an officer with the department for over a year and beat out other candidates in the nationwide search for the sergeant position, said Chief Ralph Herrera. 

"He's been a terrific addition to the Kalama family," Herrera said during the council meeting. "Right away we knew Robbie had tremendous potential. And we were certainly fortunate to get somebody with so much training, experience and the type of leadership qualities you can't teach." 

Satterly began his more than 16-year law enforcement career in Colorado and also worked for Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, Herrera said. Since joining the Kalama department, Satterly has helped mentor the younger officers, Herrera said. 

A new officer will start Aug. 1 to fill the slot left by Satterly, Herrera said. At full staff, the department includes the chief, two sergeants, four officers and a police clerk.

Other business

The council also adopted the updated Cowlitz County Hazard Mitigation Plan and 2022 Comprehensive Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Plan.

Emily Moore, communications and records clerk, gave a short presentation on the city's new "TextMyGov" service. Residents can sign up to receive text message alerts for emergencies, events or both, Moore said. Residents can report an issue or ask questions by texting 564-204-4887. More information on the services is available at www.cityofkalama.com.

