New Kalama Elementary allows flexibility while staying true to local roots

KALAMA — The new Kalama Elementary school is meticulously thought out, from the extra storage rooms to the staff break room directly off the playground. It has everything students need, both in normal time and the pandemic, school officials said.

Principal Kala Lougheed said it’s the result of “trying to think about what we didn’t have in the old building and make sure we have it in the new building.”

“We had no space for anything in the old building,” she said. “You can feel the space (here), which is so different than what we had.”

Three stories tall, with round porthole windows and plenty of Kalama-orange paint, the new building is Kalama’s first new school in 66 years and cost $35 million. Voters approved a $63.4 million bond in February 2018 to finance the new school and make improvements to the high and middle school. The new middle school will open in August.

To draft the designs, which careful incorporate Kalama’s history of “when rails met sails,” Jonah Jensen, Project Manager with BLRB Architects, said there were many community meetings.

“That’s kind of how Kalama became Kalama, was when the railway came through. So you’ll see a lot of motifs that are inspired by train stations,” Jensen said, along with ships.