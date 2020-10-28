New Kalama Elementary allows flexibility while staying true to local roots

KALAMA — The new Kalama Elementary school is meticulously thought out, from the extra storage rooms to the staff break room directly off the playground. It has everything students need, both in normal time and the pandemic, school officials said.
Principal Kala Lougheed said it’s the result of “trying to think about what we didn’t have in the old building and make sure we have it in the new building.”
“We had no space for anything in the old building,” she said. “You can feel the space (here), which is so different than what we had.”
Three stories tall, with round porthole windows and plenty of Kalama-orange paint, the new building is Kalama’s first new school in 66 years and cost $35 million. Voters approved a $63.4 million bond in February 2018 to finance the new school and make improvements to the high and middle school. The new middle school will open in August.
To draft the designs, which careful incorporate Kalama’s history of “when rails met sails,” Jonah Jensen, Project Manager with BLRB Architects, said there were many community meetings.
“That’s kind of how Kalama became Kalama, was when the railway came through. So you’ll see a lot of motifs that are inspired by train stations,” Jensen said, along with ships.
The new school addresses problems teachers had with bathroom soap bubble fights by moving the sinks to the front of the bathroom in view of the classroom to provide “passive supervision,” Lougheed said. Sliding whiteboards hide deep closet shelves, and the students will finally have a library after three years of books “living in boxes in hallways.”
The large school was sorely needed to house the growing K-5 population, but Lougheed said she and the community were concerned that a three-story building would feel too big and impersonal.
“One of the things the architects did a really good job with was making a really big school feel smaller, especially with a three-story building,” she said.
That was done by giving each grade level a “house,” named for local industries like mill house or rail house. Each house’s color extend throughout the wing to help direct students, Lougheed said, and the colors themselves were sources from around the community, like a stack of wood at the marina for the golden-brown, or the leaves in the fall.
“It helps with identity,” she said. “The houses are starting to take, ‘this the name of our house and this is the color and how can we integrate it.’ “
The building also has an abundance of windows, both to the outside and internally, letting upper floors look down into the full-size gym where community events will be held or into the cafeteria, which boasts garage-style roll up windows that open into the hallways and into the playground.
“We wanted to have that visual connection to make the three stories seem more connected,” Jensen said. “We also planned for views out to the river.”
Students and teachers moved into the building Oct. 1, several months ahead of the scheduled January date, because they needed more space to meet social distancing guidelines in hybrid.
Lougheed said that even so, there’s one class that’s too big to fit into the classroom and have six feet between each student. Luckily, the new building is set up with five or six classrooms centered around a “learning commons,” a large shared space that the teacher can temporarily use as a big classroom.
“The open and flexible concepts are paying off big time,” in the COVID-19 era, Lougheed said, including the new bus and parent pick up and drop off lanes. For now, they’ve reversed them, giving the longer lane behind the school to cars because more parents are dropping off students than usual.
Moving into a new building early does mean there are several projects builders are still working to finish, like the reading seats outside the library that will spell out “nooks” for the Chinooks. Display cases sit empty, waiting for student art or awards and some walls still need to be painted, but Lougheed said students and teachers are still “thrilled.”
“The teachers who have been here a long time and gone through the growing pains of not having space for anything and having kids on top of kids, it’s so nice to have the space,” she said. “It’s really a step in the right direction and a step up for us.”
Jensen said a “really good partnership with the contractor and school and community at large” was vital to getting the project through many obstacles, from high steel prices to wildfires. The new school even required a change to the city code, because there was no provision for buildings taller than 35 feet, he said, and the new school is nearly 50 feet tall.
Superintendent Eric Nerison said the Port of Kalama was also an instrumental partner, because when the district realized it would not have room for a baseball field on the lot where the school was, he was able to work with the port to expand Haydu Park and add the diamond there.
The building, with its STEM lab for robotics club, a kiln, green screen and two playgrounds for older and younger kids, isn’t meant to be a static place to learn, Lougheed said. On the wall at the front of each house’s hallways is a historical fact about railways, timber or the natural area, along with mazes for kids to trace or life-size fish outlines to measure.
“It’s also a little bit of historical museum, so even though it’s a brand-new building we’re trying to take care of that history piece as well,” she said.
That “helps the building be a partner with us in their education,” she added.
“It’s a little stilted right now because of COVID, but eventually all the things that we planned for and thought about will come to fruition.”
That includes more collaborative work in the learning commons between classes, which right now are separated into cohorts. Each wing has not only a bathroom and learning commons, but a teacher work room and a small group room.
The learning commons in particular is a “big flexible space that has right flooring for art projects so you can do messy things and enjoy it,” Lougheed said.
Jensen said the learning common is an adaptation of the “open school concept that was disastrous back in the day.”
“It was disastrous because it was a wide open space with no acoustical treatment, no subdivision,” he said. “This kind of takes it and creates different variety of space that are acoustically separated. We’re taking some of the good stuff from the past and making it work well.”
The cafeteria is also flexible, as it has two fold-away walls that open into the music room and the gym, making one massive space for future community events.
Lougheed said the gym will be shared among the schools, which is why it’s full size and also has a batting cage that can drop down from the ceiling. A screen can be pulled down as well, she said, separating it “into two gyms that are each the size of our old gym.”
“We have a beautiful space and we can’t wait to see people using it,” Lougheed said.
The technology has also been upgraded, with all classrooms and commons equipped with smart boards and better security systems. The new kitchen is now the main kitchen for whole district, and soon a soccer field will go in where construction trailers now sit.
The building is also set up to handle future growth, with several “flex” classrooms now used for storage or to handle small group learning due to the pandemic.
It’s satisfying to see the “long and thoughtful process” come to reality, Lougheed said, because they spend a lot of time “trying to get it right.”
District spokesperson Nick Shanmac said it’s clear that Kalama is a district that “really maximizes their facilities,” and that today’s kids “are just seeing a tiny fraction of what this will be over the years and decades to come.”
“This is the start of something really great and something that I think Kalama will really be proud of for many years,” he said.
