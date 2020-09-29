New Fox Creek study will explore flood fix solutions

A solution to Fox Creek flooding is one step closer as winter rains close in. The City of Rainier has applied for a grant to make an action plan, according to city officials.
City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the city is “well aware of the problem” with the creek, and the scope of work study will help the city decide what the best fix is and how to fund it.
He said since starting his new position with the city a few weeks ago, he’s been meeting with a lot of officials at the county and state levels.
“It’s just a matter of getting everybody together and figuring out what is it we’re working toward and finding a way to solving this problem,” Jorgensen said. “The last thing we want to do is see routine flooding.”
He said the city isn’t alone in seeing that the creek, and the fish passage, is in need of improvements. He said he’s working on getting funding.
“There are a lot of needs that must be addressed, but we have a lot of partners we could work with on this that would make it less of a heavy lift for the city,” he said.
The Fox Creek culvert is 650 feet long and ranges in diameter from 66 inches to 84 inches. It carries the creek underground from West C Street to and under Highway 30, and has flooded at least four times in the past few years.
Last winter, the city installed a flood warning system that uses sensors to send alerts to both the city and nearby landowners if the water starts to rise, Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said.
“We have our fingers crossed that we don’t have to test it this winter,” she said.
Lawrence said this past summer, the city also used an excavator to clean out the culvert and remake a depression in front of the debris gate for larger branches or items to settle as they come down the creek.
“Hopefully we don’t have the rain-on-snow event this year like we had at that point (of flooding in February 2019),” she said.
The city started commissioning reports on the creek in early 2020. A hydraulics study by Murraysmith, a consulting firm with Portland offices, concluded that the culvert that carries the creek through downtown can’t handle a 10-year storm, one with a 10% chance of occurrence in any given year. The February 2019 storm, which caused flooding through parts of downtown, was a 10-year event, according to the study.
At least 100 feet would need to be replaced, if not the entire length, according to the study. The entire culvert would have to be seven feet wide to handle a 100-year storm (one with a 1% annual chance of occurrence), according to Murraysmith.
The narrowest section of culvert is the first 100 feet under West C Street, which is only 66 inches wide. That portion is all within the city’s right-of-way, but most of the culvert runs through private property, limiting the city’s ability to act.
The engineering report also floated a third solution: Totally removing the portion of the culvert on private property — “daylighting” it — and expanding the size of the culverts under West C Street and Highway 30. But Murraysmith engineers said they had not evaluated how that option would affect flood control.
Removing the culvert would “re-establish a fish-friendly stream channel,” the report said. Parts of the creek have been daylighted in the past, most notably the section south of West C Street near the old school.
The report also noted that prior to a sinkhole repair in 2014, “according to City staff, flooding was not a regular occurrence.”
Jorgensen said the new study will help the city determine what the solution will look like.
“There are different options. You want something that’s obviously functional,” Jorgensen said. “At the end of the day, water goes where water wants to go. You have to be realistic about that but also address the impacts on private property.”
A more recent Murraysmith scope of work noted that one of the problems with the Fox Creek culvert is that it’s actually a series of culverts with at least three different owners.
It flows from a restored stream segment into a 66-inch pipe owned by the city, then into a 72-inch pipe owned by private landowners, then into an 84-inch pipe that is “reportedly owned by the City,” the report said.
The creek then enters an 8-foot by 4-foot box culvert owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation before entering a final restored stream segment to the Columbia River.
The scope of work will evaluate the costs and feasibility of design alternatives along the culverted section of Fox Creek, including a bridge, open bottom culvert and a buried culvert.
Jorgensen said the city applied for a FEMA grant to help fund that work, and the city should know by the 30th if they were selected.
“There’s a lot of support for moving that project forward,” he said. “There are different pots of money (we could use.)”
Lawrence said the city planned to reach out soon to partners and land owners that have come to the city in the past about the flooding and update them about the next steps.
“We want to determine how to fix it so we don’t have the problem anymore, but it took a long time to get there so it will be a few years before we get it fixed,” Lawrence said.
