New Fox Creek study will explore flood fix solutions

A solution to Fox Creek flooding is one step closer as winter rains close in. The City of Rainier has applied for a grant to make an action plan, according to city officials.

City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the city is “well aware of the problem” with the creek, and the scope of work study will help the city decide what the best fix is and how to fund it.

He said since starting his new position with the city a few weeks ago, he’s been meeting with a lot of officials at the county and state levels.

“It’s just a matter of getting everybody together and figuring out what is it we’re working toward and finding a way to solving this problem,” Jorgensen said. “The last thing we want to do is see routine flooding.”

He said the city isn’t alone in seeing that the creek, and the fish passage, is in need of improvements. He said he’s working on getting funding.

“There are a lot of needs that must be addressed, but we have a lot of partners we could work with on this that would make it less of a heavy lift for the city,” he said.