New data: COVID disproportionately affecting Cowlitz County minorities

New data revealed Tuesday shows a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County cases among racial/ethnic minority populations.
In a wide-ranging pandemic update for the county commissioners, public health officials also said that while the county’s COVID-19 cases do not match dramatic increases nationwide, the health department is facing growing resistance to case investigation and tracing efforts.
Local health officials on Oct. 27 presented data on Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases and case investigations, as well as state and national trends, to the county commissioners meeting as the Board of Health.
The county reported six new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 808. As of Friday, 667 cases were considered recovered. Cowlitz County reported a moderate level of COVID-19 activity, with 64 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 7 to Oct. 20, according to the department’s Monday report.
Shannon Hoskins, epidemiologist, said for the first time the county had race and ethnicity data for enough cases to report. Similar to nationwide trends, minority populations in the county have been disproportionately affected by the virus.
Although they make up 0.3% of the county’s population, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders account for 8% of the county’s COVID-19 cases with known race/ethnicity (605 cases), according to county data. About 200 cases to date have unknown race/ethnicity.
The overall rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people among Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders is 15,455 per 100,000, far above the county average of about 720 cases per 100,000, Hoskins said.
To put it simply, Hoskins said, 1 in 6 Pacific Islanders in the county have tested positive, compared to less than 1% of the county’s overall population. Hoskins said she was “floored” when she saw the data.
The rate of COVID-19 cases among Hispanic people is also above average, with a rate of 1,710 per 100,000, according to county data. Hispanic people make up 29% of the county’s COVID cases with known race/ethnicity, although they account for 9.6% of the county’s population.
Hoskins said based on data from larger populations, much of the difference in virus prevalence among race and ethnic groups is because of the type of jobs they hold and many of the cases are from workplace exposures.
The county has some data on sources of exposure; however, Hoskins said she’s hesitant to tie it to case trends or use it to make recommendations because more than a third are classified as “unknown.”
In cases from Sept. 10 to Oct. 9, the exposure source for 34% is unknown, but it’s unclear how many individuals truly did not know where they were exposed and how many did not want to disclose information to the health department, Hoskins said.
The potential unwillingness to share exposure information appears to be part of a decrease in cooperation with case investigation and contact tracing efforts.
While the rate of infected individuals tested within two days of developing symptoms has increased in the past month, the percent of those reached within 24 hours of the test result being reported to the health department has decreased, Hoskins said.
Of those contacted, the percent who accept monitoring decreased as well, from about 90% to about 70%, Hoskins said. Cases reporting any close contacts also decreased from about 60% to 40%.
The percent of contacts the health department reached over the past month also decreased slightly but remains above 90%, Hoskins said.
Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, presented global and national data to give some perspective on local virus activity.
Since the pandemic began, there hasn’t been an overall global drop in cases because increases and decreases in different countries happened at different times, Krager said. Most recently, increases in cases in India, Europe and the United States have driven numbers up overall, he said.
In the United States, the most recent spike in cases is mainly in the Midwest and mountain states, Krager said. Compared to other states, Washington hasn’t been hit very hard by the virus, Krager said.
Cases in the state are up 75% over the past month, Hoskins said. While deaths and hospitalizations are increasing, the state’s hospital capacity remains adequate, she said.
Hoskins said the county’s hospitalizations and death rate remain below the statewide average. Cowlitz County has recorded seven COVID-19 deaths and the death of a virus patient not caused by COVID-19. Three virus patients were currently hospitalized Tuesday, with 50 overall, according to the state Department of Health.
Overall, the state is reporting a high level of COVID-19 activity, with 111 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, according to the Department of Health.During that same time period, 22 counties reported a high level of activity, with more than 75 cases per 100,000. Cowlitz is one of 13 counties in the state reporting a moderate level of COVID-19 activity, with 25 to 75 new cases per 100,000. Only four counties are in the low category of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 in two weeks, according to the department.
