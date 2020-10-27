New data: COVID disproportionately affecting Cowlitz County minorities

The overall rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people among Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders is 15,455 per 100,000, far above the county average of about 720 cases per 100,000, Hoskins said.

To put it simply, Hoskins said, 1 in 6 Pacific Islanders in the county have tested positive, compared to less than 1% of the county’s overall population. Hoskins said she was “floored” when she saw the data.

The rate of COVID-19 cases among Hispanic people is also above average, with a rate of 1,710 per 100,000, according to county data. Hispanic people make up 29% of the county’s COVID cases with known race/ethnicity, although they account for 9.6% of the county’s population.

Hoskins said based on data from larger populations, much of the difference in virus prevalence among race and ethnic groups is because of the type of jobs they hold and many of the cases are from workplace exposures.

The county has some data on sources of exposure; however, Hoskins said she’s hesitant to tie it to case trends or use it to make recommendations because more than a third are classified as “unknown.”