New community garden takes root in Victoria Freeman Park

A new community garden in Victoria Freeman Park on Ninth Avenue and Douglas Street in Longview will take shape over the next few months in order to open for the spring.

The Longview Parks and Recreation Foundation has been working with the city Parks and Recreation Department to establish the garden for residents of the nearby Broadway neighborhood. It will be the second community garden operated by the city. The other one is located on 32nd Avenue.

"Having something like these gardens in multiple parks across Longview has been a goal for us," said Alissa Manno, community outreach specialist for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The park groups chose to build the garden in Victoria Freeman Park because of the available space and the local interest. The Broadway neighborhood has a high concentration of low-income and middle-income residents living in multifamily housing, including many families who already frequent the park.

Manno said the neighborhood also is a miniature food desert, because the homes are more than half a mile from a grocery store and around 13% of the residents do not have cars. Food deserts are areas with limited access to affordable and fresh foods.

The community garden is being built in partnership with the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Foundation, which donated $20,000 earlier this year. A smaller crowdfunding campaign held on the website SeedMoney ended Wednesday and raised an additional $2,175.

"As much as it seems like just a place to plant in the ground, it's not cheap or free to maintain. Reaching out to the community to partner with us on that gets it started," Manno said.

The garden will be located near the center of the park, in between the playground and the large grass field at the south end. Current designs for the park indicate it will have at least 20 raised garden beds that can be reserved for private use or given to programs like the Lower Columbia School Gardens.

The garden beds would be on either side of a central pavilion, which Manno said could host events and classes. Surrounding the reserved garden spaces will be a bed of perennial vegetables and other plants enclosed by a fence topped with grape vines.

Manno said the department would have "multiple build days" between December and February in order for the plots to be available for rent at the beginning of spring.

