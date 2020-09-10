New Columbia Heights principal will focus on academics, 'taking care of each other'

“No school in the nation that is immune to some of the impacts children are facing right now,” Hoskins said.

First grade teacher Nichole Most said she certainly felt that Hoskins is focused on building a sense of community. She said even over Zoom, Hoskins had lead lots of team building activities and even spoken with every teacher individually.

“She wants to know us as people, not just educators, which is refreshing,” Most said.

Hoskins gives teachers the sense that she “has our backs” in this challenging time, Most added. That makes her optimistic about the rest of the school year.

“It feels more than ever that it takes a village,” Most said.

Hoskins said she wants Columbia Heights to be “one of the buzzing community of learners where everybody is happy to be there and (it) makes other people wonder what’s going on over there.”

That includes embedding literacy in every class and making math fun and applicable, because she wants “kids to love math. I don’t want math to be ‘ugh,’ ” Hoskins said.

Another of her goals is to continue the “rich tradition” of excellence at the school, and to collaborate with teachers to make sure they don’t get burned out.