New Columbia Heights principal will focus on academics, 'taking care of each other'

Christie Hoskins is taking the rollercoaster start to her first year as a principal at Columbia Heights Elementary in stride.
“I’m not naive to the fact that there will be challenges but I’m not dwelling on them either,” Hoskins said. “I’m a pretty optimistic person.”
She said the first few days at the Longview school have gone well, and everyone is just happy to be back doing what they love most. She said staff, families and students have positive attitudes.
“Education is full of unknowns, and this is just another one,” she said. “We’re all learning. I don’t know if it would be any different than a principal who had already been in the position.”
She said this year, she wanted to spend time “taking care of each other,” because she sees her role as principal as centered on helping and caring for people.
“Given the current climate that’s going to be a challenge to overcome,” she said. “I know I’m going to need to spend some time building relationships and rapport with families.”
Hoskins said she started her career in North Thurston Public Schools in 2002, teaching third and fourth grade. She said she took a few years off to be stay-at-home mom, but was still involved with the Parent Teacher Association and did some substituting teaching.
When she returned to education full time, she took a job as a second grade teacher at Olympic Elementary for a year, then spent two years as math specialist at Olympic. She became a nationally certified math trainer, then earned a master’s degree in leadership. She took an assistant principal job in Kelso for two years just before accepting her current position.
“I feel fortunate because I’ve been in the classroom, I’ve been a content specialist and a behavioral specialist I have a pretty well rounded career path,” she said.
She said those experiences grounded her to help tackle the job of leading a school through the current pandemic.
Lindsey Galovin, a fourth grade teacher at Columbia Heights, said Hoskins so far has been “amazing” through the difficult return to school.
“She’s very organized and very willing to help us,” Galovin said, adding that Hoskins was making the school feel like a family.
Hoskins said getting to know the staff, students and families has been the biggest challenge, besides the logistics of setting up remote learning. That unity, especially with parents, is “critical in in our success,” she said.
She said her goal is to make all staff and kids feel happy, comfortable and safe at school. That includes meeting students’ social emotional needs first, she said.
“No school in the nation that is immune to some of the impacts children are facing right now,” Hoskins said.
First grade teacher Nichole Most said she certainly felt that Hoskins is focused on building a sense of community. She said even over Zoom, Hoskins had lead lots of team building activities and even spoken with every teacher individually.
“She wants to know us as people, not just educators, which is refreshing,” Most said.
Hoskins gives teachers the sense that she “has our backs” in this challenging time, Most added. That makes her optimistic about the rest of the school year.
“It feels more than ever that it takes a village,” Most said.
Hoskins said she wants Columbia Heights to be “one of the buzzing community of learners where everybody is happy to be there and (it) makes other people wonder what’s going on over there.”
That includes embedding literacy in every class and making math fun and applicable, because she wants “kids to love math. I don’t want math to be ‘ugh,’ ” Hoskins said.
Another of her goals is to continue the “rich tradition” of excellence at the school, and to collaborate with teachers to make sure they don’t get burned out.
“Teaching is definitely a career you have to be passionate about,” she said. “You have to love what you do. (In the past) I saw my colleagues get tired and worn down. They were losing the joy. I want to be a leader who can bring that joy of learning back.”
Luckily, the staff at Columbia Heights are “wonderful people who truly still love teaching and students,” Hoskins said.
“I’m excited about the energy they bring, the care they bring for their students. These educators love their children really and truly,” she added.
Hoskins said she decided to make the leap from the classroom to administration because she felt like she could meet teachers’ and students’ needs better from those positions, and because she wanted to know why decisions were made.
“I love public education. It’s certainly how I’m wired. I can’t get enough of it,” Hoskins said. “I continue to learn and grow, but I remember being in the classroom and just feeling like when decisions are made, you sometimes feel a little bit like it’s happening to you. I always wanted to have the bigger perspective of why was the decision made that way.”
One of Hoskins’ strengths lies in that classroom experience. She said she has a lot of experience in common planning and team teaching, and can bring ideas to the table without being heavy handed.
“I’ve lived the day-to-day reality in the classroom. You have a beautiful lesson plan set up and a child walks in who had a horrible morning and you have to teach the other 19 while taking are of this kiddo’s needs, because they can’t learn until their social emotional needs are met,” she said.
She added that the experience gives her some credibility with teachers, who “know that I’m not someone who has never been in their shoes.”
Hoskins said she was excited “to be fortunate enough to be here at Columbia Heights” and be part of the Longview community. She said that her three children attend the school district and her role as principal is “another piece of serving and loving this community.”
“I’m excited about the direction the district is headed. It matches who I am as an educator,” she said. “I just want the community to know I truly care about them and I’m excited to partner with them to help our children grow up to be the best version of who they’re going to be.”
