New Broadway Learning Center mural helps students catch 'joy for learning'

A new, donated mural on the side of Broadway Learning Center captures the spirit of all the growth and change in children at the school, Broadway Principal Megan Shea-Bates said.
Painted by Fibre Federal Credit Union employees, the mural depicts an open book, with butterflies fluttering out of the pages. Silhouettes of children with nets dance around on the blue background, and a symbol for conscious discipline is in a corner, because the social- and emotional-focused management style is “so important to what we do here,” Shea-Bates said.
The credit union’s Facebook said the marketing team “chose to bring cheer to local students and passersby by painting a colorful and whimsical mural” for the school. The painting team included Heather Snyder, Nuie Ingram, Chelsea Eddington and their families.
To Shea-Bates, butterflies are the perfect metaphor for her young learners, who come to Broadway to help them learn to overcome behavioral or learning obstacles before they enter kindergarten.
“They end up growing and metamorphosing” as they catch “joy for learning” at the school, she said.
Broadway already had a relationship with Fibre Federal, Shea-Bates said, as the credit union has provided after-school snacks for the students and volunteers for several years. The credit union approached the school with the idea for the mural and they worked together to come up with designs, she said.
Shea-Bates said while the group considered putting the mural on an interior wall, or perhaps the gym, ultimately they decided to put it where the whole community could see it: On a wall facing Seventh Avenue.
The Fibre Federal team painted the mural over several weekends, first preparing the wall, then outlining and painting.
In a Longview district press release, Fibre Federal Marketing Manager Heather Snyder said the credit union gave each department $200 and time to do some kind of community project.
“We were really inspired by many departments who purchased and delivered supplies for area non-profits. But here in the marketing department, I wanted to leverage the incredible artistic talents of my teammates Nuie Ingram, Graphic Designer, and Chelsea Eddington, Marketing Specialist, to make a lasting impact with our budget,” Synder said.
Synder said the design “represents the boundless ideas and creativity that reading provides,” and she said while the team took longer than the month of October and went a little over budget, “we couldn’t be happier with the end product.”
“It makes us so happy to think of the children and teachers enjoying the mural, and maybe even picking out their favorite butterfly,” Synder said in the press release.
