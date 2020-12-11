New Broadway Learning Center mural helps students catch 'joy for learning'

A new, donated mural on the side of Broadway Learning Center captures the spirit of all the growth and change in children at the school, Broadway Principal Megan Shea-Bates said.

Painted by Fibre Federal Credit Union employees, the mural depicts an open book, with butterflies fluttering out of the pages. Silhouettes of children with nets dance around on the blue background, and a symbol for conscious discipline is in a corner, because the social- and emotional-focused management style is “so important to what we do here,” Shea-Bates said.

The credit union’s Facebook said the marketing team “chose to bring cheer to local students and passersby by painting a colorful and whimsical mural” for the school. The painting team included Heather Snyder, Nuie Ingram, Chelsea Eddington and their families.

To Shea-Bates, butterflies are the perfect metaphor for her young learners, who come to Broadway to help them learn to overcome behavioral or learning obstacles before they enter kindergarten.

“They end up growing and metamorphosing” as they catch “joy for learning” at the school, she said.

