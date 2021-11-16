New bicycle racks installed around center of Longview

The bicycle parking options in downtown Longview have increased sharply over the last two weeks.

Fifteen new silver bicycle racks were installed on Commerce Avenue, Broadway and other streets near downtown since the beginning of November. The new racks are the result of a push by the city's Complete Streets Planning Commission to increase bicycle tourism to the city by making it easier for riders to lock their bikes.

Commerce Avenue already had a series of black metal loops used for bike parking, so the new silver racks roughly double the area's bike capacity.

"We often focus a lot on bike lanes and trails, but we shouldn’t forget every trip has a start and end," city engineer and Complete Streets committee chairman Morgan Palmer said. "I currently have to think twice about where to park my bike due to a lack of bike parking."

The new racks were paid for by a $3,500 grant from the Cowlitz County Tourism Department, which uses local hotel and motel room taxes to support efforts to promote local tourism.

Dave Fine, Complete Streets committee member and a local biking advocate, said Longview is well-positioned to draw in business from biking tourists.