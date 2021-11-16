New bicycle racks installed around center of Longview

The bicycle parking options in downtown Longview have increased sharply over the last two weeks.
Fifteen new silver bicycle racks were installed on Commerce Avenue, Broadway and other streets near downtown since the beginning of November. The new racks are the result of a push by the city's Complete Streets Planning Commission to increase bicycle tourism to the city by making it easier for riders to lock their bikes.
Commerce Avenue already had a series of black metal loops used for bike parking, so the new silver racks roughly double the area's bike capacity.
"We often focus a lot on bike lanes and trails, but we shouldn’t forget every trip has a start and end," city engineer and Complete Streets committee chairman Morgan Palmer said. "I currently have to think twice about where to park my bike due to a lack of bike parking."
The new racks were paid for by a $3,500 grant from the Cowlitz County Tourism Department, which uses local hotel and motel room taxes to support efforts to promote local tourism.
Dave Fine, Complete Streets committee member and a local biking advocate, said Longview is well-positioned to draw in business from biking tourists.
Adventure Cycling Association is a nonprofit that plans some of the longest and most popular routes for long-distance bicycle trips. Longview is a stop along Adventure Cycling's Pacific Coast route and sits right across the Columbia River from the Lewis and Clark Trail route.
"We have had hundreds of people coming through Longview on bike trips for years, and only a handful of people realized it was happening," Fine said.
Fine also argued catering to bicycle tourists would benefit businesses close to the hotels. A 2012 study from Oregon found bikers spend roughly the same amount at local businesses as people who travel on foot or by car.
The bike racks eventually will be joined by five signs directing visiting bikers to the hotels, repair shops and restaurants around downtown Longview. The signs will be installed at spots along Ocean Beach Highway and West Side Highway over the course of the next few months.