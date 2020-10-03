New ballot box installed outside Rainier City Hall

RAINIER — Columbia County voters can now drop ballots off in the new ballot drop box at City Hall along First Street.

According to Mayor Jerry Cole, the drop box was approved by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners and the county elections office through an Intergovernmental Agreement with the city.

The deadline to register to vote in time for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 13 in Oregon. Ballots will be mailed to Columbia County residents starting Oct. 14. To update your voter registration, visit www.oregonvotes.gov.

Anyone planning to vote by mail should their ballots no later than Oct. 29, Cole said. After that date, ballots should be dropped off at the ballot box.

For more information, go to https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/Elections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.