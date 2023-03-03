Lisa Hedgepeth is the Longview Public Library's new adult services librarian, as of Wednesday. Hedgepeth brings 20 years of library experience at the Longview Public Library, working her way up from part-time clerk to technician and then circulation specialist.

Hedgepeth has a bachelor of arts in history from Ashford University and a master of arts in information and library science from Kent State University, according to the city.

“I look forward to continuing my support of our community as I expand into the adult services librarian role ensuring that the materials, programs, and services of the library meet the needs of our adult patrons," she said in a statement.