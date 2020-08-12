You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New $2.3 million road to access industrial land near Winlock
0 comments

New $2.3 million road to access industrial land near Winlock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lewis County Commissioners invite the public to join a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the creation of a new public road, Mickelsen Parkway, which will provide access to 320-acres of industrial land near Winlock.

The $2.3 million project is expected to help create jobs near Exit 63.

“I am pleased and excited to see this project come to fruition,” Lewis County Commisisoner Bobby Jackson said in a prepared statement.

“The opportunity to provide much-needed jobs with this project will hopefully spur on further economic development in our region.”

The Mickelsen Parkway project is a collaborative effort between Lewis County, the city of Winlock, the Economic Development Council, area landowners and developers

“Good, family wage jobs are severely needed in Lewis County,” said Lewis County Public Works Director Josh Metcalf, who is overseeing construction of the 3,500-foot road. “Development of the Winlock Industrial Park will help address this need and provide a boost to the economic vitality of the Winlock community and the rest of Lewis County.”

He said the new road would minimize truck traffic on North Military Road.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, near the intersection of State Route 505 and North Military Road in Winlock.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Lexington yard sales are a hit
Local

Lexington yard sales are a hit

Ripped jeans. Paintings. Toy guitars. Antique jars. From sandals and candles to an old basketball, the Lexington yard sales had something for all.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News