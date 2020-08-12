New $2.3 million road to access industrial land near Winlock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lewis County Commissioners invite the public to join a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the creation of a new public road, Mickelsen Parkway, which will provide access to 320-acres of industrial land near Winlock.

The $2.3 million project is expected to help create jobs near Exit 63.

“I am pleased and excited to see this project come to fruition,” Lewis County Commisisoner Bobby Jackson said in a prepared statement.

“The opportunity to provide much-needed jobs with this project will hopefully spur on further economic development in our region.”

The Mickelsen Parkway project is a collaborative effort between Lewis County, the city of Winlock, the Economic Development Council, area landowners and developers

“Good, family wage jobs are severely needed in Lewis County,” said Lewis County Public Works Director Josh Metcalf, who is overseeing construction of the 3,500-foot road. “Development of the Winlock Industrial Park will help address this need and provide a boost to the economic vitality of the Winlock community and the rest of Lewis County.”

He said the new road would minimize truck traffic on North Military Road.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, near the intersection of State Route 505 and North Military Road in Winlock.

