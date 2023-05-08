A Cowlitz Indian tribal member wrote an episode in the second season of an animated preschool series on Netflix, and another voiced a character who sings about the importance of salmon to the culture.

Cowlitz tribal member Joey Clift has been a contributing producer on "Spirit Rangers" since season 1, according to a press release from the tribe.

The show explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash and Cowlitz siblings, who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home in California.

This season, Clift wrote the episode “Salmon, Where are You?”, which also features Cowlitz tribal member and musician Debora Iyall as a voice actor for the Great Cowlitz Sa’mn Spirit character who sings a song about the importance of salmon preservation to the Cowlitz people.

"Listening to Debora Iyall’s amazing music on Seattle rock radio stations growing up was the first time I ever witnessed Cowlitz representation in mainstream media," said Clift in a press release from the tribe. "Working with her and having her guest star in a 'Spirit Rangers' episode I wrote that is a celebration of Cowlitz culture, that people all around the world will be able to watch on Netflix, is a beautiful full circle moment in my life.

The show features the first California Native American showrunner Karissa Valencia and has an all-native writers room.

"It's truly heartwarming to see 'Spirit Rangers' back for a second season and continuing to share Cowlitz Indian Tribal teachings with our children," said Cowlitz General Council Chairperson Patty Kinswa-Gaiser in the press release. "Appropriate and accurate representation is so important for young and growing minds. We raise our hands to Joey Cliff, Debora Iyall, the 'Spirit Rangers' showrunners, and Netflix for positively showcasing Cowlitz culture with native youth and our next generation of leaders, teachers, healers and advocates."

Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now. For more information about the show, visit Netflix.com/SpiritRangers.