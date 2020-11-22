Neighbors in Need fundraiser to kick off Thanksgiving Day

The Daily News’ annual Neighbors in Need holiday fundraiser is set to begin Thanksgiving Day.

This year’s goal is $50,000, and the funds will be split evenly between St. Vincent de Paul food bank, the Salvation Army of Longview and, for the first time, YMCA of Southwest Washington.

“The need this year is as great as any year in recent memory,” General Manager Dave Cuddihy said. “We felt compelled to add a third agency this year in order to help as many of our community members as possible. While our goal is a reasonable $50,000, I hope we get the opportunity to celebrate the highest year ever.”

The first donation to this year’s Neighbors in Need arrived early: a $520 check from the Western Foundation of Retirees.

The drive has raised $1.37 million since 1987. TDN covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

The fundraiser runs through Dec. 28. Starting Thursday, donations can be made online, at the TDN office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by sending a check or money order with the printed coupon to P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

