Neighbors in Need fundraiser helps nonprofits recover from COVID, prepare for future

Although the YMCA of Southwest Washington has been reopened in some capacity for more than a year, the nonprofit still is recovering from the COVID-19 closure and rebuilding its membership.

The Y has been adding back programs as staff are hired and is working to return memberships to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels, said Chief Executive Officer Janine Manny. After dipping below 50% of normal membership levels last year, the nonprofit is back to about 65% to 70%, Manny said.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get back to where we were,” she said.

The YMCA gives out about $185,000 in financially assisted memberships and program fees yearly, and tries to raise back as much as possible, Manny said. Last year, funds from the Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ annual holiday fundraiser, helped reach that goal, she said.

This year’s Neighbors in Need goal is $50,000, and the funds will be split evenly between St. Vincent de Paul food bank, the Salvation Army of Longview and the YMCA of Southwest Washington. Last year, the fundraiser broke its all-time high previously set in 2011 by raising more than $89,650.

“Last year we set a really high bar. We would love to get back there — and higher this year,” said David Cuddihy, regional president of Lee Enterprises’ publications in Oregon and Washington. “All three of these agencies need the support and routinely do such great work in our community with the funds raised. We are looking forward to another successful campaign.”

The drive has raised $1.46 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities. The fundraiser runs through Dec. 28.

The YMCA has seen an increase in requests for discounted memberships and program fees based on income, Manny said. The number usually hovers around 22%.

“I think what sets the Y apart from others, the reason we’re a nonprofit charity is because we give back to the community,” Manny said.

The organization holds free community events and operates a preschool, an afterschool program, and other programs for all ages. Last weekend, the Y opened its new family zone, including drop-in child care for people working out. Manny said the Y has seen former members return as well as new members sign up.

“People are joining because they’re realizing that it’s not just a place to work out,” Manny said. “And everyone is welcome. I think that the other members and the staff are very welcoming so people feel comfortable here. And we really do want to make the community a healthier place.”

After an initial spike in demand, state and federal aid has spared the St. Vincent de Paul food bank from being hit too hard by the pandemic, said John Gotshall, longtime volunteer. Absent the usual cost of purchasing goods, the food bank has been able to run on the annual Neighbors in Need contribution without having to solicit additional donations, he said.

“We’ve been able to open the gate and provide more food,” Gotshall said. “The supplement has been a marvelous assortment of food and high quality.”

Along with distributing food and clothes in Longview three days a week, the nonprofit runs a satellite food distribution in Cathlamet twice a month, Gotshall said.

St. Vincent has seen a slight increase in clients in recent months, but demand still is lower than normal, he said.

Gotshall said the nonprofit has put some money in reserves to prepare for when pandemic-relief funding and food supply ends. St. Vincent also has the expensive project of fixing its aging parking lot in the near future, he said.

Neighbors in Need donations also help the Salvation Army of Longview pay for food vouchers for its Christmas Center clients, said Major Phil Smith.

After taking charge of the the Longview Salvation Army at the end of June, Smith and his wife, Major Lawry Smith, have begun several new programs to better address homelessness and poverty.

The new “Street Level” program includes a mobile unit that gives out items like rain ponchos, socks, hygiene kits, as well as hot meals, Smith said. The program is serving hot meals at several locations weekly, including the Hudson Hotel, Oregon Way Hotel and Alabama Street camp, he said. The majors have operated similar programs in their former posts in Seattle and California.

“Being on the street and working with people in a camp environment is something we’ve done and are comfortable with,” Smith said.

Smith said a longer-term project is renovating a house owned by the nonprofit into a hygiene center that would offer showers, hair cuts, laundry, clothes and other items. The majors also participate in meetings with the city and other agencies to coordinate services for the homeless population.

Neighbors in Need donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632. The office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

