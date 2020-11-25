Neighbors in Need drive 'huge' for charities hit by pandemic

For Kelso resident Shawn Lewis and many other YMCA of Southwest Washington members, “the Y” provides much more than just a place to exercise, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are a number of elderly people who go for exercise in the morning and the lifeguards are aware of possible disabilities and are good at making social contact. That’s really important because many people, especially during COVID, don’t have a social life,” Lewis said.
Lewis said the YMCA ‘s five-month closure earlier this year was very difficult because swimming is the only exercise she can do, and an indoor pool was something she looked for when she moved here.
“It’s been a lifesaver to allow me to take care of myself and get exercise,” she said.
The nonprofit staff does a “wonderful job” and “goes out of their way to make sure people are comfortable,” Lewis said.
Lewis said she appreciates the Y’s focus on the community and efforts to reopen during the pandemic.
CEO Janine Manny said the YMCA, like many other nonprofits, has been hit hard by COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, which is why she is glad the organization was chosen to be a beneficiary of Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ annual holiday fundraiser.
This year’s Neighbors in Need goal is $50,000, and the funds will be split evenly between St. Vincent de Paul food bank, the Salvation Army of Longview and, for the first time, YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive has raised $1.37 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities. The fundraiser runs through Dec. 28.
When the YMCA was closed from mid-March to mid-August, only about 20% of members continued paying their memberships, which was the only reason the nonprofit didn’t go bankrupt, Manny said.
The organization was in good financial shape before March and has received some donations and grants, Manny said. However, the Y has bills to pay and had to lay off most of its part time employees, she said.
Normally, about 22% of YMCA members receive discounts on memberships and program fees based on income, Manny said. The organization has to raise money to cover those discounts because it doesn’t pay for them from its general fund, she said. The Neighbors in Need donations will help the agency get by without having to borrow money and still offer services to everyone, Manny said.
Unlike a typical gym, the Y hosts wellness programs, youth programs, a preschool, family activities and community events, along with offering financial assistance, Manny said. The agency’s after-school program now takes students all day and supervises them while they have online school.
“I don’t want anything else to happen that we can’t offer that place to go for these seniors where they can exercise and see friends,” Manny said. “We have a wellness center and coach, things we’ve never had before. Those are all things people need but are sometimes too expensive and out of reach. We want to make those as accessible and affordable to everyone who comes here.”
St. Vincent de Paul hasn’t been as financially affected by the pandemic, but volunteer Debbie Raclawski said the food bank has seen an increase in clients since the governor’s most recent restrictions took effect Nov. 16.
Raclawski said she’s seen a mix of old and new faces, as well as many families taking in relatives.
The organization hasn’t seen an overall increase in demand this year, likely because of other food distributions and resources, said John Gotshall, long-time volunteer and former St. Vincent vice president. The Neighbors in Need donations help pay for operating costs and the organization’s largest expense, food.
Although the food bank has received an increase in supplies paid for by federal Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, “there’s always going to be tomorrow,” Gotshall said.
“We want to be there for the people 52 weeks a year with a good shot of food to help folks who need it to get through the tough times they’re experiencing,” he said.
Neighbors in Need donations will also go toward feeding Cowlitz County residents Christmas Dinner. The Salvation Army of Longview uses the donations to purchase food vouchers for Christmas Center clients, said Kayla Jacobson, social service director. In the past several years, the organization has served 550 to 650 families, she said.
“This year the need is so much larger than in the past because of COVID-19,” Jacobson said. “We have families that have never accessed our services that now need us more than ever.”
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632. Please note, the office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.
