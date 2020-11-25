Neighbors in Need drive 'huge' for charities hit by pandemic

“I don’t want anything else to happen that we can’t offer that place to go for these seniors where they can exercise and see friends,” Manny said. “We have a wellness center and coach, things we’ve never had before. Those are all things people need but are sometimes too expensive and out of reach. We want to make those as accessible and affordable to everyone who comes here.”

St. Vincent de Paul hasn’t been as financially affected by the pandemic, but volunteer Debbie Raclawski said the food bank has seen an increase in clients since the governor’s most recent restrictions took effect Nov. 16.

Raclawski said she’s seen a mix of old and new faces, as well as many families taking in relatives.

The organization hasn’t seen an overall increase in demand this year, likely because of other food distributions and resources, said John Gotshall, long-time volunteer and former St. Vincent vice president. The Neighbors in Need donations help pay for operating costs and the organization’s largest expense, food.

Although the food bank has received an increase in supplies paid for by federal Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, “there’s always going to be tomorrow,” Gotshall said.