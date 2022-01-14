 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neighbors in Need donations total $58,706

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $58,606, surpassing this year’s goal of $50,000.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent de Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive ran through Dec. 28, but donations continue to trickle in. The drive has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

The latest donation

$100: Patricia Peterson in memory of my sister, Mary Lou Lance.

This story has been updated to clarify the $5,000 donation came from Dan and Sharon Evans. 

