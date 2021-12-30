 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick alert top story

Neighbors in Need donations total $49,546

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $49,546, $454 away from this year’s goal of $50,000.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive ran through Dec. 28, but TDN expects donations to trickle in through the new year. The drive has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

The latest donations

$1,000: Tom and Margaret Hickey in memory of Nina Ann Zellin.

$400: Cheryl Ylonen in memory of Ken and Lon Ylonen.

$300: anonymous in memory of Ed and Elizabeth Corinne.

$200: Ron and Mary Reller in memory of our parents, and Jacqueline Hamm.

People are also reading…

$104: Kathleen Lappe.

$100: Kim O’Neill in memory of my brother, Phil; LaVerne Lang; anonymous in memory of lost loved ones; and Debbie Clark.

$66: R.A. Long High School class of 1966 in memory of our departed classmates.

$59: Diane LeMonds.

$57: Gene Dixon in memory of my parents Roscoe and Edith; brothers Jim, Pete and Joe; and sister Regna.

$50: L. Waterman.

$25: Shelley Abrams.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Bryce Clary, with the local auto dealership Bud Clary and Finch Drive, LLC, said the company “has worked with the City of Longview and USFWS, and has obtained the necessary permits to remove an unsafe tree from the property around Finch Drive in West Longview.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage of guard surviving lightning strike in Indonesia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News