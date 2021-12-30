Neighbors in Need donations total $49,546

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $49,546, $454 away from this year’s goal of $50,000.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive ran through Dec. 28, but TDN expects donations to trickle in through the new year. The drive has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

The latest donations

$1,000: Tom and Margaret Hickey in memory of Nina Ann Zellin.

$400: Cheryl Ylonen in memory of Ken and Lon Ylonen.

$300: anonymous in memory of Ed and Elizabeth Corinne.

$200: Ron and Mary Reller in memory of our parents, and Jacqueline Hamm.

$104: Kathleen Lappe.

$100: Kim O’Neill in memory of my brother, Phil; LaVerne Lang; anonymous in memory of lost loved ones; and Debbie Clark.

$66: R.A. Long High School class of 1966 in memory of our departed classmates.

$59: Diane LeMonds.

$57: Gene Dixon in memory of my parents Roscoe and Edith; brothers Jim, Pete and Joe; and sister Regna.

$50: L. Waterman.

$25: Shelley Abrams.

