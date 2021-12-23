Neighbors in Need donations total $46,602

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $46,602

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

The latest donations

$1,000: Evalyn and Darold Dietz in loving memory of our son, Dennis Anthony Dietz, and our mothers, Doris and Lena; and M. and M. Bonnette in memory of Dan Jacobs and Cansper.

$500: Judith Abraham in memory of Dan Abraham, and anonymous in memory of Bill and Norma Sari.

$350: Columbia River Corvettes.

$300: Terri Reichert in memory of John Reichert, love your three girls.

$200: Roger and Kathryn Johnson for all our loved ones; Rod and Sharon Cole in memory of lost loved ones; Mike and Mary Harding in memory of Dan Harding; Gary and Mimi Kinch in memory of Chavis, Joe and Jeanne; and Patricia Donaldson.

$100: Ruth Morrill in memory of Barry A. Morrill, Bruce and Pat Eyer in appreciation of Vonda and Tom McFadden, Steve and Nancy Galford in memory of brothers Sam Shuss and Randy Galford, Sharon Frazier and Dan Campbell for all our loved ones, Darlene and Levi Migneault, and Phyllis Westervelt in memory of John Westervelt.

$71: Paula Radspinner Cooper in memory of lost classmates of the Kelso High School class of 1971.

$50: Lucy Lehman in memory of my daughter, Kathy, gone too soon; anonymous; and anonymous in memory of John Ken Swan.

$25: Paula Cooper in memory of Abe and Charlotte Radspinner, Jim and Gloria Cooper Jr. and Jim Cooper III.

