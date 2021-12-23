Neighbors in Need donations total $41,106

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $41,106.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

The latest donations

$1,000: Jim and Cindy Parson.

$500: Doug Fiest in memory of Jeff Cooper, Jerry and Sandy Look in memory of all of our family and friends, Gordon and Connie Farrell in memory of loved ones, and anonymous.

$300: anonymous.

$250: Rosemary Powelson and Dale Bailey in memory of our parents.

$200: Sharon and Chuck Erdman in loving memory of Sheldon Breytine Emerson, anonymous in memory of family and friends, anonymous, and Neil and Judi Smith.

$110: Louis and Carol Locke in memory of Sharon Sisson and Danny Jacobs.

$105: Erin Chambers in memory and in honor of my niece and my dad.

$100: Maple Chapter No. 218 of the Order of the Eastern Star in memory of all veterans who have worked to keep our country safe; and anonymous in memory of our parents, our brothers and unk.

$60: Ruth J. Smith in memory of my son, Randy Allen Smith, and my husband, Clifford James Smith.

$50: Carolyn Parks in memory of Terry Parks; anonymous in memory of our family; anonymous in memory of my brother, Paul, RIP; Jamie, Kellie and Dustin Williams in memory of our mother and grandmother, Carolyn Portner; anonymous in memory of Timothy Clarke Paul.

$25: Laureate Chapter Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in appreciation of our Beta sisters.

$20: anonymous.

$2: Givinga Foundation Inc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.