Neighbors in Need donations total $35,634

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $35,634.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

The latest donations

$600: Bill and Karen Olson in memory of our parents and siblings, Kristopher Olson and Marcia Fielding.

$400: Mike Police in memory of Dan Jacobs.

$200: Jack and Linda Hagen in memory of our parents, Fidelity Brokerage on behalf of Martha Fine, Edward Putka in memory of CC Bridgewater, and Mary Wingate in memory of Carl Wingate.

$150: Sonja Cavens Harman in memory of my dad.

$100: Loise Gaspro in memory of Fred Gaspro; anonymous in memory of family and friends crossed over; David Reaves in memory of lost loved ones; Tyrone Mott; Menetta Westrup in memory of our parents, Dave and Netta Westrup; and Wes and Penny Wheeler in memory of Larry and Carol Wheeler, our parents.

$86: R.A. Long High School class of 1986 in memory of classmate John Hoban.

$10: anonymous.

