Neighbors in Need donations total $32,988

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $32,998.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

The latest donations

$500: anonymous in memory of the Jabusch family.

$350: Donald Wolfe in memory of Jack Moothart, Debby Moothart, Eric Konop, Penny Wolfe, Michelle Wolfe, Donald C. Wolfe and Billie Wolfe.

$200: Forest and Helen Cole in memory of our daughter, Tammy (Cole) Raner; and anonymous in memory of Donna Streb.

$100: Doris and Susanne Claypool in loving memory of Marion Jay Claypool, anonymous in memory of Roy and Alice Jabusch, Donna and Joe MacKenzie in memory of Danny Jacobs, Denny R. and Marilyn B. for our family members, Kevin and Jill Lewis, Rick and Teresa Ames in memory of mom Betty Schroeder, Stanley and Frances A. Kojkowski in memory of S. Gene Kojkowski, Larry and Amanda Chambers in memory of our father Buff Chambers, Betty Franz in memory of Water Franz and William Terry,

$50: Judy Fromdahl in memory of Darrell and our daughter, Lynn Marie; and anonymous for the birth of Jesus Christ.

$25: anonymous.

