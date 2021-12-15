Neighbors in Need donations total $30,663

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $30,663.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

The latest donations

$2,000: anonymous.

$600: anonymous for helping our community, and anonymous.

$500: Amy Hicks and Cathi Gidss in memory of Ed and Mary Hadley; Celice Carlough for warm wishes to you this Christmas season, Matt and Celice; and Richard and Darlene DeRosier and family.

$350: Cheryl and Bruce Konop in memory of Eric Konop, Frank Konop, Bob and Leanna Harrison, Ray Bean and Durine Bean.

$300: Maria and Gary Boelter, and Cy and Diana Romag for military personnel past and present, and anonymous

$250: Colleene Armstrong in memory of my beloved daughter Cindy, love Mom; and Veryl Ann Anderson (two $250 donations); and anonymous.

$200: Karen Franko for family, and Rick and Dona Williamson.

$115: Mike and Brenda Carter in loving memory of our son, Trent Carter.

$110: The Thursday Group in memory of Caroline Howell, Carol Guler, Rutheleen Hanson, Sanny McDermott, Marge Schwartz and Joyce Eyer.

$100: Judy Bailey in memory of Phillip, Mark and Eileen Bergeson in memory of our parents; Ned and Rose Moore in memory of our parents, Daniel and Thelma Moore, Fred and Mathilda Faul, son Jim Moore and the rest of our loved ones; Bertie Tomlinson for Terry, Mike and all family and friends; Janet Herron; David Thomforde; Kaaren Green; Joseph Green; anonymous; Keith and Skeets Clayburg in memory of Felicia Conley; Jeanne O'Connor in memory of Doug O'Connor; Cheryl and James Karr in memory of our parents; and Jan Dennis in memory of Dave Dennis.

$75: Martha M. Gwin.

$68: anonymous in honor of R.A. Long High School class of 1968 classmates who have passed.

$50: Roger Cleveland in memory of Martin Cleveland, anonymous, Kara Hamilton, and anonymous for people helping people.

$25: Lyn Spens and anonymous.

Editor's note: In the Dec. 9 published list, a name was misspelled. Sharon Rhodes gave $100 in memory of her son, Michael Kenneth Rhodes.

