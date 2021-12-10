Neighbors in Need donations total $22,945

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $22,945

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

The latest donations

$2,000: anonymous in memory of Allen and Rose Stokes.

$1,000: James Baker in memory of Susan and our parents.

$400: Terrell and Mike Karnofski in memory of Mom and Dad.

$300: Hart C’s.

$200: Dan and Gloria Bailey in memory of Russell and Christine Bailey, Willard Johnson, Lloyed and Elacine Moreland, Dennis Gravelle, Durine Bean and Jess L. Turner; Hal Mahnke and June Wheeler in memory of loved ones.

$125: Sharon Adams in memory of Jack, Gladys and Tim Rose; Shelby Eveland; Linda Kickabush; Germaine Verage; and Kricket Jensen.

$100: John and Kathy Lance in memory of departed loved ones; Mary A. Wheeler in memory of Barney; Dean and Debra Takko in appreciation of our family; Don and Kathy Alder in memory of our parents; anonymous (two);

$50: Marsha Gerry.

$20: anonymous.

