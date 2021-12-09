 Skip to main content
Neighbors in Need donations total $18,050

Neighbors in Need 2021 coupon

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $18,050.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

The latest donations

$3,000: Stewart M. Dall Jr. in loving memory of Joyce Cedergren, Pat Grendon and Alice Rasmussen.

$2,400: anonymous.

$750: Edward Phillips and Laurel Murphy in appreciation of fortune’s toss of the dice.

$500: Belva and Gordon Jarvis in loving memory of family and friends; and Neil and Janice McGhee.

$250: Tom, Cindy and Adrienne in memory of Don, Alvera and Scott Williams, Dan Abraham, and Bill and Gertie Tinker; anonymous (two); and Phil and Doris Gresho.

$200: Bob and Darnell Ringbom in memory of our son, Ron Ringbom and the true meaning of Christmas; Donna Rittenbach in memory of husband Don, family and many friends; Mike and Cindy Mackey in memory of Erik Mackey; and anonymous in memory of Don Mills.

$150: Bernadine Kahler in memory of Jan Steele; Kris and Doug Campbell; Winston and Dolores Hamer in memory of our son, Brian Hamer; Don and Marla Imsland; and anonymous.

$100: Richard and Bonnie Kyro in memory of our family and friends; anonymous (three); anonymous in memory of Don Worley; Darnell Ringbom in memory of Blossom Koehle, my Christmas angel; Sharon Rhodes Wagner in memory of my son, Michael Kenneth Rhoades; and Dorothy Fulbright in memory of Ken and James.

$50: Connie Hammond in memory of Anita, Ray and Mike Satterlee; Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary No. 1045 in appreciation of veterans for their service; anonymous; and Jeri Jensen in memory of my late husband, Julian Jensen.

$25: The Huffman, Wheeler and McCarthy families in memory of Claude and Mildred Huffman.

