Neighbors in Need donations are coming in; $6,375 collected

Neighbors in Need 2021 coupon

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $6,375.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 25, benefits the YMCA of Southwest Washington, St. Vincent De Paul and the Longview Salvation Army.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.46 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.

The latest donations

$5,000: Bob and Gloria Park in memory of our parents.

$500: John and Joanne Gotshall in memory of Dan Jacobs.

$375: Christopher Ortiz and David Piper.

$200: Mark and Ellen Koelsch in memory of our parents; and Larry and Darlene Wilgus in memory of our parents.

$100: anonymous in memory of Corinne Mugaas.

