Officials collected nearly 300 pounds of drugs across Cowlitz County during the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to EPIC Coalition Community Program Coordinator Huyen Truong.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Agency along with local law enforcement, was held across the country on April 22 at 4,000 locations.

Three sites in Cowlitz County collected 294 pounds of unwanted pharmaceuticals, with the Longview location collecting 166 pounds.

The Castle Rock location collected 15 pounds, and Kelso, held in the parking lot of the Hall of Justice, collected 88 pounds.

Kevin Rentner of the Washington State Department of Corrections and current vice chair of the EPIC Coalition said participants dropped off mostly prescription drugs. Still, some folks did drop off "non-prescription drugs," said Rentner.

"We know a lot of substance abusers start with prescription medications, so this is a way of getting it off the streets," Rentner said.

Rentner said 168 pounds of drugs were dropped off last October.

The 294 pounds of drugs will be sent to the DEA via FedEx to be destroyed, Rentner said.