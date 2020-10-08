Native American families in need of child care support can turn to CCDP

Recruitment Specialist Ann Little said the program’s goal is to make sure kids and families are “safe and supported.”

While some Child Care and Development Programs run their own child care centers, Hutton said the Cowlitz program isn’t quite there yet. While that’s a long-term goal, for now the program checks up on centers and other providers and then pays the child care costs of eligible families.

To be eligible, the parent or guardian must be employed, looking for a job, volunteering, in school or in a treatment program. Children need to be from four weeks to 12 years and 11 months old.

The income requirements range from a family of two with after-tax take home pay of up to $4,420 to a family of eight with after-tax take home pay of up to $8,970. However, some of those requirements have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutton said, as have copays. Before copays were suspended, Hutton said the most an enrolled family paid was $150 per month.

“We can help people with net incomes up to 85% above the poverty line,” Hutton said. “That means we can help more than Working Connections.”