Native American families in need of child care support can turn to CCDP

If you’re a family enrolled in a federally recognized tribe and need help paying for child care, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Child Care and Development Program wants to hear from you.
“Some people don’t think they qualify because it says ‘Cowlitz’ on it, but they do,” Program Manager Tanya Hutton said.
The federally funded program provides child care assistance to Native American and Alaskan Indian family in their service area, if they meet the income requirements and a parent, child, grandparent or guardian is enrolled in a federally recognized tribe or has a Certificate Degree of Indian Blood.
As there aren’t many federally recognized tribes in Southwest Washington, Hutton said the program covers Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and Skamania counties. It’s the same basis as the Working Connections Child Care grant, she said.
Theirs is the fifth-largest grant in the state, Hutton said, serving 106 families with 143 children. Approximately 43 of those families are enrolled in the Cowlitz Tribe, she said.
“Parents choose which kind of care they want,” Hutton said. “If it’s a friend or family member then we work with them to get them enrolled.”
The program currently works with 45 licensed child care centers and about 20 family and friends providers, she said. Family and friend providers have to go through health and safety checks, which the program carries out.
Recruitment Specialist Ann Little said the program’s goal is to make sure kids and families are “safe and supported.”
While some Child Care and Development Programs run their own child care centers, Hutton said the Cowlitz program isn’t quite there yet. While that’s a long-term goal, for now the program checks up on centers and other providers and then pays the child care costs of eligible families.
To be eligible, the parent or guardian must be employed, looking for a job, volunteering, in school or in a treatment program. Children need to be from four weeks to 12 years and 11 months old.
The income requirements range from a family of two with after-tax take home pay of up to $4,420 to a family of eight with after-tax take home pay of up to $8,970. However, some of those requirements have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutton said, as have copays. Before copays were suspended, Hutton said the most an enrolled family paid was $150 per month.
“We can help people with net incomes up to 85% above the poverty line,” Hutton said. “That means we can help more than Working Connections.”
Overall, the program is more flexible than Working Connections, Hutton said, because they can also help families pay for special needs support and supplies like weighted lap blankets, registration fees for centers and transportation fees.
The line where they can no longer help is drawn at school costs, Hutton said.
“We’re a lot more flexible in responding to needs of families than other organizations,” she said.
Beyond paying for child care costs, the center also works on education. Hutton said they’re working to build out a kitchen and conference space to bring in families for education events, and they also make sure there are culturally appropriate items in all 45 of their centers.
Before COVID-19 closed down centers, Hutton said the program bought everything from books to drums to go into centers. Instead, it decided to send each enrolled child a box of cultural items.
And they gave out $300,000 in emergency COVID-19 grants to centers, Hutton said, helping centers do everything from buy supplies to pay staff.
Hutton said the grant for next year is expected to be double this year, so she encourages eligible families, or families in need who think they might be eligible, to reach out to ccdp@cowlitz.org for more information.
