National Weather Service issues heat advisory for region through Thursday

Cowlitz County, along with most of western Washington and Oregon, is under a heat advisory through Thursday, as high temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s and possibly reach triple digits.

The National Weather Service's advisory began at noon on Monday and continues through 9 p.m. Thursday. The agency issued an excessive heat warning for the same time for most of Clark County, Portland and other parts of the region, as temperatures are expected to hit 99 to 103 degrees.

The highest temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the Longview area, Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 96 degrees that may feel like 102 degrees when combined with the relative humidity, according to the Weather Service forecast. The overnight low will be around 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be similar, with a high near 97 degrees and an overnight low around 65 degrees. On Thursday, the high is expected to hit 95 degrees before dropping to about 90 degrees Friday. The weekend will likely see high temperatures in the mid-80s, with lows near 60 degrees.

Several locations throughout Cowlitz County are opening daytime cooling centers when temperatures reach 90 degrees, offering water and an air conditioned place to cool down. Residents can check the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management Facebook page for any updates to the list.

Cowlitz County cooling center locations Several locations in Cowlitz County will open as cooling centers as temperatures hit the mid-90s this week during regular business hours or as volunteer availability allows. Residents can check for updated locations at the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management's Facebook page. Longview Church of the Nazarene, 814 15th Ave., Longview, noon-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, noon-2 p.m. Thursday. Castle Rock Cowlitz Family Health Center, 139 First Ave., Castle Rock, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Kelso Cowlitz Family Health Center, 300 Oak St. Ste. B, Kelso, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Grade Street Cowlitz Family Health Center, 621 Grade St, Kelso, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Longview Cowlitz Family Health Center, 1057 12th Ave., Longview, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Longview Cowlitz Family Health Center, 784 14th Ave., Longview, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Cowlitz Family Health Center Broadway Campus, 600 Broadway St Longview, Woodland Cowlitz Family Health Center, 1251 Lewis River Road, Ste. D, Woodland, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Woodland Community Library, 770 Park Street, Woodland, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Yale Valley Community Library, 11700 Lewis River Road, Ariel, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

The Weather Service recommends those who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions and try to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when temperatures are lower. People working outdoors should also wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in the shade or air conditioning and know signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. People experiencing these symptoms should move to a cooler area, loosen clothing, sip cool water and seek medical help if they don't improve.

Heat exhaustion can lead to the more severe heat stroke, which can cause death or permanent disability, according to the CDC. If someone is experiencing confusion, dizziness or are losing consciousness, call 911, move them to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove extra layers and cool with water or ice.