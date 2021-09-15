National Weather Service calls for fall-like weather this weekend in Cowlitz County

Grab your coats and boots; temperatures are expected to drop and rain is in the forecast this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Portland issued a special announcement Wednesday stating strong, wet cold fronts soon will replace the area's months-long dry, hot summer days.

Meteorologists report a roughly 60% chance of rain Friday morning throughout Cowlitz County, followed by a 100% chance for showers that evening. Up to a half inch of rain is possible Friday, with gusts up to 21 mph. Showers will continue through the weekend, with possible thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Cowlitz County is expected to see highs in the upper 60s to lows 70s starting Friday, with lows in the upper 50s. By Sunday, the high is expected to drop to 62 degrees with a low of 50.

The National Weather Service reports this will be "the first significant widespread rain to the region since last spring" and advises residents to clear gutters and drains so they don't overfill and flood. The Western Climate Control Center reports 1.22 inches of total rain fell last September in Cowlitz County, compared to 0.06 inches in August and 0.01 inches in July.

The Western Climate Center has local weather records since 1925. The wettest Cowlitz County September day on record was in 1935 with 2.47 inches of rain, reports the center. The coldest September days were in 1934 and 1936 when lows dipped to 29 degrees.

