National watchdog group gives St. John an 'A' for patient safety

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has been awarded an "A" grade for patient safety from a national watchdog organization.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updates the list every six months. It assesses how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other injury to patients. St. John also received an "A" last fall.

“I am very proud of our caregivers and physicians and their ongoing dedication and commitment of delivering high-quality care every day," Cherelle Montanye, the hospital's chief administrative officer, said in a statement. “This grade is a true testament that we are providing great care for a great community.”

The Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals. The methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

