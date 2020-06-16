National retail sales grow 17.7% in May, a 'positive sign' for local shops

“That very first day we were open, I was anticipating it to be slower than it was. But people are definitely coming out to shop and wanting to get back into a normal groove,” Collings said.

Retailers in downtown Longview were “at the top of our game” before the pandemic forced them to close, Collings said. The boost in national retail sales and the return of local shoppers are an early signs of recovery.

“I feel that momentum kind of kicking back in,” she said. “I feel like we are going to get back on track.”

Still, growth in sales and foot traffic should be considered in context of the national economic situation, said Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation.

“The economy kicked off in May as retailers and other businesses reopened and both stimulus money and supplemental unemployment checks fueled spending driven by pent-up demand for two months of shutdowns. But full recovery is still a long way off,” Kleinhenz said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

Although “wallets are primed and increased foot traffic shows that consumers are returning to stores,” unemployment levels remain high, he said. There’s also the potential of a resurgence of coronavirus cases to consider.