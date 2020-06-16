National retail sales grow 17.7% in May, a 'positive sign' for local shops

National retail sales zoomed up last month as many businesses that were closed by the coronavirus pandemic finally began to reopen.
And while overall sales still lag behind 2019 numbers, the dramatic month-to-month growth is a “positive sign” for local storeowners as Cowlitz County starts to reopen, too, said Bill Marcum, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s not back to normal, but it’s a positive sign that you aren’t stuck in the same situation you were a month or two months ago,” Marcum said Tuesday.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported early survey data Tuesday that shows retail sales in May were up 17.7% compared to April. The month-to-month increase indicates that retail is rebounding despite a record-setting 14.7% plunge in sales between April and March, according to the National Retail Federation.
Every category of retail saw month-over-month gains, according to the Census report.
Clothing and accessory sales led the pack, soaring to $8.4 billion in May, up from $2.7 billion in April. That’s an “unheard-of 188%” increase, according to the National Retail Federation.
Britney Collings, owner of the Jade Ann clothing boutique in The Merk in downtown Longview, said the national report “definitely shows signs of hope for us.” Since reopening June 2, Jade Ann has seen foot traffic return to usual levels for this time of year.
“That very first day we were open, I was anticipating it to be slower than it was. But people are definitely coming out to shop and wanting to get back into a normal groove,” Collings said.
Retailers in downtown Longview were “at the top of our game” before the pandemic forced them to close, Collings said. The boost in national retail sales and the return of local shoppers are an early signs of recovery.
“I feel that momentum kind of kicking back in,” she said. “I feel like we are going to get back on track.”
Still, growth in sales and foot traffic should be considered in context of the national economic situation, said Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation.
“The economy kicked off in May as retailers and other businesses reopened and both stimulus money and supplemental unemployment checks fueled spending driven by pent-up demand for two months of shutdowns. But full recovery is still a long way off,” Kleinhenz said in a prepared statement Tuesday.
Although “wallets are primed and increased foot traffic shows that consumers are returning to stores,” unemployment levels remain high, he said. There’s also the potential of a resurgence of coronavirus cases to consider.
“We are likely to remain on a roller coaster for a while. ... There’s hope for a turnaround in the economy in the third quarter, but if the virus has a reawakening, we’re going to see some serious situations for consumers,” Kleinhenz said.
Nationally, year-to-date sales still trail 2019 and are down about 6.1%, according to the report.
Local sales reports are not out yet. And Cowlitz County didn’t start to reopen until June, so May sales may not have soared similarly here. However, local business owners anticipate their sales will follow the national trend as they reopen under Phase 2 and, possibly soon, phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the economy.
“The reopening has really helped. ... It’s certainly much better than it was,” said Janet Bushby, owner of Paperbacks Galore.
During the state-mandated business closure, Bushby continued to sell books through Facebook and curbside pick-up. But sales dropped significantly, especially as customers lost their ability to browse new titles in the store.
“March was not good at all. ... I would say it was probably less than half of what we do,” Bushby said. “The next month, April, was a little bit better, but not much.”
Paperbacks Galore reopened June 5 to a flood of bibliophiles looking for new reads, Bushby said. Sales at the shop currently are higher than before the closure, she said.
“This month has been very good for us. And hopefully that will continue,” Bushby said.
