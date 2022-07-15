National mental health crisis line 988 goes live Saturday; expected to lower 911 mental crisis calls in Cowlitz County

Starting Saturday, those in behavioral health crisis can call 988 for help, as the new three-digit dialing code goes live nationwide.

Calls and texts made to 988 will connect to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. People can also chat with a counselor online at 988lifeline.org. The line is confidential, free and available at all times.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline trained counselors will answer calls, provide support and connect callers to resources.

“Providing an easy-to-remember, three-digit number is an important step to accessing potentially life-saving support,” said Umair Shah, Washington State Secretary of Health, in a press release.

Where to get help 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call or text 988; call 1-800-273-8255; or chat online at 988lifeline.org and suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Spanish speakers can press 2 after dialing to reach the Spanish language line. Interpretation services are available in over 250 languages. Great Rivers regional crisis line: 1-800-803-8833. Cowlitz County crisis line: 360-425-6064. Washington Recovery Help Line: Anonymous, confidential 24/7 help line for state residents experiencing substance-use disorders, problem gambling and mental health challenges. Call 1-866-789-1511 or text 1-866-789-1511 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekdays.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts in 2021. That number is expected to at least double within the first full year after 988 goes live, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

In 2020, Congress designated 988 as a new code that will route callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and required states to launch the program by Saturday.

Last year, the Washington Legislature passed a bill to develop the state’s plan and partially fund the service through a tax on phone and internet lines. The legislation also outlines future changes to the state's behavioral health crisis response system, including health plans making next-day appointments available, establishing best practices for deploying mobile crisis teams, designating crisis center hubs and expanding crisis help options for youth and adults.

Calls to 988 will continue go to three state call centers that already answer National Suicide Prevention Lifeline calls based on callers’ locations. The new 988 line will not replace existing national, state, regional or local crisis lines.

Regional and local organizations that provide crisis response services in Cowlitz County expect the change to lead to more calls and responses because 988 simplifies accessing help.

John Diamond, Cowlitz 911 executive director, said the new line will help triage mental health crisis calls that often come through 911. Dispatch has received an increasing number of these calls over the years, he said.

When someone calls 911 for a mental health crisis, dispatch determines who to send, and those responders — law enforcement, fire or medical — have to assess and often reach out to the mobile crisis team or other resources, Diamond said.

"It (988) could take a couple steps out of the process and get them into the resources and help for long-term care a little quicker," he said.

A "significant" number of mental health crisis calls are not those in imminent danger, Diamond said. If there's imminent danger to life, property or other citizens, 911 is still the number to call, he said.

"The 988 line doesn’t change our level of service. We will still provide service anytime someone calls," Diamond said. "But when 988 is available, that is an additional resource that will offer a broader scope of services with that one call."