National labor group urges Inslee, Ecology to OK Kalama methanol plant

The national organization represents more than 3 million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada across 14 national and international unions and more than 330 provincial, state and local building and construction trades councils, according to the NABTU website.

A PDF version of the complete letter is attached to this story online at tdn.com.

Northwest Innovation Works wants to build a $2 billion methanol plant on leased land at the Port of Kalama. Company officials say the facility would employ 200 people to convert natural gas into methanol for use in plastic manufacturing in China.

A recent draft environmental study completed by the state Department of Ecology suggested that the plant would increase global greenhouse gas emissions, but likely at a lesser rate than if the plant is not built and market demands for methanol are met by other sources.

Ecology also concluded that the company can offset all of the plant's in-state emissions, estimated around 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, with other environmentally friendly mitigation projects.