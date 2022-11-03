Nancy Edwards says goodbye to TDN after 48 years

After 48-plus years working at The Daily News, it’s time for me to say goodbye.

When I was hired back in 1974, I thought my stint at TDN was going to be a short chapter in my life. Instead, it turned out to be a novel — one full of laughter, love, joy, sorrow, tears, loss, challenges and numerous changes along with developing meaningful relationships with readers, subscribers and co-workers.

I graduated from high school in June 1974 and was hired as a part-time proofreader in August 1974. That job turned into full-time, and after a few years, I became the supervisor of the proofreading department.

During my tenure, the proof team began compiling birth announcements, events and more. As the proof supervisor, I also filled in for the newspaper’s TV Times Editor. She was in charge of a 48-page guide with “rolling logs” in it, individual lines listing the channel and TV program with a description of what the show was about underneath those lines. After she retired in the early 1980s, I took over as TV Times Editor.

Back then, the newspaper received all of the programming from the individual networks. I wrote to ABC, CBS and KGW in Portland and KCTS and KOMO in Seattle, among other stations, introducing myself. After the listings arrived in the mail (yes, snail mail), I hand typed them into a system we used before the paper’s production department staff put the magazine together.

As more and more stations became available and more advertisers wanted in the magazine, it increased in size until the mid-1990s to late 1990s, when it topped out at 120 pages.

I was responsible for the entire content from the listings to choosing stories and photos to writing headlines and cutlines. Local advertisers loved the rolling logs and the ad department kept busy, not only selling ads for the daily paper but for the magazine also. The TV Times was so popular, I remember being told the newspaper sold an additional 5,000 copies on Fridays, the day it was inserted in the paper.

As time went on, the company bought the listings from a service provider which freed me to take on other duties. I began writing a weekly food column, titled “On the Table,” and features for the food pages. The column was popular, and I became somewhat of a local celebrity. People stopped me on the street or in stores to chat about something I wrote or to ask me questions. A checker at Safeway referred to me as the “Food Lady.”

When local ownership of the paper ended in 1999, I became the region editor, overseeing three regional reporters, 10 correspondents and more. From there I moved on to community editor, my most satisfying position besides my food writing.

I loved helping people get their news items in the paper and seeing the joy on their faces when they discovered they would see their names or their children's or grandchildren's names in print.

I had a team of four people who produced and processed a ton of content including Events, the People/Young People columns, the Military News column, the obituaries, the School News column, lists of honor rolls, marriage applications/dissolutions, birth announcements, calendars, public meeting notices, Thanks to You letters, five generation photos, birthday stories on people who were 80 years old and older, weddings, engagements and more.

They also were responsible for greeting the public when they came into the office and answering the phones.

They wrote features like “People and Their Wheels,” a series on local people and their cars. We instituted a “Guess What? Guess Where?” feature. A TDN photographer took a picture of a site, building, etc., within the paper’s circulation area. People called a special phone number to guess what and where the site was. People who guessed correctly got their names in the paper.

There was a “Snap Judgment” column where each week six people were asked a question and answered it. Their photo and answer appeared in the paper. We also had a “Snap Judgment” question for school students.

We created a Pets of the Week feature with names, photos and descriptions of adoptable cats and dogs from the local humane society.

As a Community team, we created from scratch a 120-page resource guide, titled “All the Essentials,” a guide to living in the Lower Columbia Region, complete with information on cities, housing, hospitals, churches, libraries, restaurants and cafes, schools, transportation, senior centers, utilities, victim services, nursing homes, assisted living homes and more.

We published a Lower Columbia Families magazine, first edited by Bernie Altman, a well-known mental health advocate and retired local teacher, and then by me. The purpose of the monthly publication was to provide lively, entertaining and informative articles and adventures to readers of all ages.

Teammate Brenda McCorkle wrote features on local people for the Community pages, Page A1, the Area News pages, the Feature pages and even for the Sports pages. Our team had our hands in many aspects of The Daily News’ daily production, along with behind the scenes tasks such as ordering supplies, processing time cards, planning parties, etc.

So many projects through the years my team and I helped produce, including the annual graduation section, numerous books the company published and so much more. We asked kids to draw weather pictures and scheduled their pictures to run on the weather page.

Eventually, I was the only one left on my team. I’ve done the best I could to continue getting that community news into the newspaper.

During the later years of my career, I managed the feature section, the prepress team and oversaw the sports department. I filled in as interim editor of the paper for 10 months in 2021-2022. I was on the editorial board.

My career ends today as Lifestyles, Community and Opinion page editor.

Thank you, readers and subscribers for letting me and my team into your lives to tell your stories, to note your accomplishments, to let people know about the events you hold and more.

I will treasure my time spent working at TDN and helping you, the newspaper's readers and subscribers.