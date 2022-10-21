Nakia Creek Fire not growing, at 30 percent containment

CLARK COUNTY — The Nakia Creek Fire has burned 1,918 acres in east Clark County but isn’t growing and is 30 percent contained, according to a statement from the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

“Today, firefighters will continue to construct fire lines and investigate and extinguish hot spots throughout the Nakia Creek Fire. Overall, containment has increased to 30%,” the Friday morning statement said.

Rain expected this afternoon should ease fire conditions and aid in containment efforts. All evacuation orders were lifted Thursday. Air quality in Clark County, which had been in the unhealthy range for days, improved Friday morning.

“While the forecast is favorable, the fire remains active,” CRESA said. “For the safety of firefighters and residents alike, we ask for the public’s continued assistance in avoiding the fire perimeter and respecting closed areas.”

Fire information officers will be at the Camas High School football game tonight to be available to answer questions.