Nakia Creek Fire deemed human caused; evacuation warnings issued

CLARK COUNTY — The Washington Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, but officials are continuing to investigate what sparked the 250-acre fire.
About 110 homes along the Clark-Skamania county border were issued evacuation warnings Monday evening. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 10 percent contained and 90 firefighters were battling the blaze, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
According to CRESA Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Frank, the vast majority of these notices were Level 1 Notices — Be Ready. About 14 addresses fall under a Level 2 Notice — Be Set. As of Monday, no residents were under a Level 3 Notice — Go Now.
“These notices are voluntary and precautionary. Those living in these areas should take steps to prepare to go and make plans on relocating any livestock that may be in the impacted area,” Frank said in a post on Nextdoor.
Officials ruled the fire must’ve been caused by humans because of a lack of lightning in the area, fire spokeswoman Trina Contreras said.
The Washougal School District said bus routes 2, 41 and 54 are experiencing delays because of the evacuation warnings.
All access between the L-1600 Road at the Jones Creek ORV Trailhead and the L-1500 Road at Four Corners is currently closed. This includes all motorized trails in the Jones Creek and Hagen Creek systems, as well as the Larch Mountain Trailhead. Responders are asking people to stay out of the area.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reminded people to not fly drones in the area because the FAA has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction, though private drones have been seen in the area, which slows aerial firefighting efforts.
Crews made good progress Monday on establishing lines around the fire, despite winds driving extreme fire, according to Janet Pearce, a spokeswoman with the Department of Natural Resources. Steep, rocky terrain made it difficult for ground crews to gain access to some areas, so officials used multiple air units to battle the fire, she said.
Authorities couldn’t bring in air units Sunday because it was beginning to get dark by the time crews responded, Pearce said. The area where the fire is burning is popular for off-roading, with several ORV trailheads and trails in the vicinity.
Air quality
Air quality in Clark County was in the “moderate” category Monday afternoon due to wildfire smoke but had largely cleared by Tuesday morning.
Find the latest air quality information on the Washington State Department of Ecology’s website at https://bit.ly/3ynWRks.