Music makes for a groovy demonstration in Longview on Friday

Blasting Bob Marley and toting signs that read “#hopeful” and “Black Lives Matter,” several dozen people held a mellow demonstration outside Blue Sky Bar & Grill along Oregon Way on Friday afternoon.

Demonstrators sang, danced and occasionally crossed the street to display signs in the raised road median.

Former Blue Sky Manager Junior Shaw put on the event along with his karaoke group to promote love and unity in a time of frayed emotions nationwide.

“We just wanted to change the narrative a little bit,” Shaw said early in the planned 8-hour get-together. “If somebody else came and tried to cause trouble today, we literally would not acknowledge them. We’d turn our backs to that. If it got too bad, and we couldn’t get the help of Longview Police, which I’m sure we would, we’d close it down before we let anything happen.”

While the goal of the demonstration was promoting understanding and fellowship, Shaw said it was rooted, like other demonstrations in Longview this week, in the national outrage and grief over the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.