Music makes for a groovy demonstration in Longview on Friday

Blasting Bob Marley and toting signs that read “#hopeful” and “Black Lives Matter,” several dozen people held a mellow demonstration outside Blue Sky Bar & Grill along Oregon Way on Friday afternoon.
Demonstrators sang, danced and occasionally crossed the street to display signs in the raised road median.
Former Blue Sky Manager Junior Shaw put on the event along with his karaoke group to promote love and unity in a time of frayed emotions nationwide.
“We just wanted to change the narrative a little bit,” Shaw said early in the planned 8-hour get-together. “If somebody else came and tried to cause trouble today, we literally would not acknowledge them. We’d turn our backs to that. If it got too bad, and we couldn’t get the help of Longview Police, which I’m sure we would, we’d close it down before we let anything happen.”
While the goal of the demonstration was promoting understanding and fellowship, Shaw said it was rooted, like other demonstrations in Longview this week, in the national outrage and grief over the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.
“If you didn’t watch that video and come away angry, then you just don’t have a pulse,” Shaw said of the footage of Floyd’s killing. “I spent the first two days angry. ... And that’s what led to this. Because I thought, I’m seeing lifelong friends that don’t want to talk to each other. I thought, there’s a reason to do this.”
Alysha Willey, a 29-year-old Longview resident, held a sign that read “Justice shouldn’t be a privilege.”
“I think everybody should be treated equally. They should be charged equally and they should get justice equally,” she said. “I feel like there’s a lack of justice for certain people in our country.”
Victoria Norton, a 35-year-old Longview resident, held a sign that read “Spread hope like fire.”
It’s shameful that in 2020, “we still look at each other (based on) our skin color,” Norton said. “We’re here standing for love. It’s unity. Can we all just hug each other?”
Organizing on the sidewalk next to the bar, which is several blocks up Oregon Way from the Lewis and Clark Bridge, meant spreading their message to more people than if they’d posted up by the Longview Civic Circle, Shaw pointed out. The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates that more than 23,000 vehicles a day cross the bridge on average.
Shaw said the group planned to be out until 8 p.m., with live singers performing every hour starting at 3 p.m. At 7, though, he said the group planned to take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time an officer pinned Floyd to the ground by the neck with his knee. That observance was to occur after The Daily News’ press time.
