Murray: COVID-19 testing required to reopen society

In response to growing frustration from the Washington construction industry over statewide shutdowns, Murray said the decision to reopen trades is up to Gov. Jay Inslee. But the decision should be made based on information from scientific and public health experts, she said, which is directly tied to the need for more testing.

“The larger question about when we can open absolutely has to rely on a public health knowledge base," she said, "so we don’t open it up and just have this run amok again"

Also on Friday, Murray announced legislation that would allocate an additional $250 billion in relief for cities and counties with fewer than 500,000 people, like Cowlitz County, which has slightly more than 100,000 people. Previous relief packages included nearly $3 billion for Washington, but the assistance only covered cities and counties of more than 500,000.

Under Murray’s new legislation, the Coronavirus Community Relief Act, smaller communities would be eligible for direct funds. The funds could be used to make up for lost revenue, reimburse expenses and cover cost increases “reasonably believed to have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release.