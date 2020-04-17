Murray: COVID-19 testing required to reopen society

About $30 billion in federal funding to rapidly ramp up testing for COVID-19 will be crucial to safely reopen local businesses and communities, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray told Southwest Washington reporters Friday morning.
Murray, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Health Committee, said President Donald Trump’s administration has repeatedly failed to answer her questions about the adequacy and availability of testing.
“Having the knowledge about whether or not people have the virus will allow us to open up our businesses and will mean people will have confidence to go back to restaurants or to hotels or go back into communities,” Murray said. “And communities will know if there are cases that they can trace them and keep them contained. This is absolutely key, and today we still don’t have that information.”
The new emergency funding would go towards creating a national testing supply chain, addressing manufacturing shortages of test kits and supplies, and developing and validating different types of tests, such as at-home testing platforms, according to a policy proposal Murray released Wednesday. The measure still needs to go through Congress.
Murray added that healthcare workers need to be adequately armed with the right personal protective equipment in case there is a second surge in COVID-19 cases once shutdown orders are lifted.
In response to growing frustration from the Washington construction industry over statewide shutdowns, Murray said the decision to reopen trades is up to Gov. Jay Inslee. But the decision should be made based on information from scientific and public health experts, she said, which is directly tied to the need for more testing.
“The larger question about when we can open absolutely has to rely on a public health knowledge base," she said, "so we don’t open it up and just have this run amok again"
Also on Friday, Murray announced legislation that would allocate an additional $250 billion in relief for cities and counties with fewer than 500,000 people, like Cowlitz County, which has slightly more than 100,000 people. Previous relief packages included nearly $3 billion for Washington, but the assistance only covered cities and counties of more than 500,000.
Under Murray’s new legislation, the Coronavirus Community Relief Act, smaller communities would be eligible for direct funds. The funds could be used to make up for lost revenue, reimburse expenses and cover cost increases “reasonably believed to have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release.
Finally, Murray on Friday said she’s calling for an independent watchdog organization to investigate missteps in the federal government’s initial response to the coronavirus outbreak. It will be important to hold the Trump administration accountable for how it implements recently passed legislation, such as the $2.2 trillion relief package, she said.
“This president has dropped the ball many times — too many times — for Congress to just hand him a bill of this tremendous scope without rigorous oversight,” she said.
