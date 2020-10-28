Murder charge filed in death of Cowlitz County man

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced this week that Abdikadir Mohamed Osman is charged with causing the death of Shawn Fujioka of Cowlitz County.

The Oct. 26 indictment in this case charges Osman with one count of murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, one count of menacing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, it is alleged that Osman used a firearm to intentionally cause the death of Fujioka and that he used the firearm and intentionally attempted to place another person in fear of imminent serious physical injury.

This investigation started on Oct. 6, when Portland Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Southwest Naito Parkway. Paramedics transported Fujioka to the hospital where he died.

On Oct. 15, law enforcement located and arrested Osman in the 3600 block of Southeast 28th Avenue in Portland.

The affidavit filed in this case that outlines the probable cause remains under seal pursuant to the court’s order.

No further additional information was released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.