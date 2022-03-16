Murals left standing as old west Kelso building torn down

The block of storefronts next to the Allen Street Bridge in west Kelso were torn down Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all that remained standing of the building at the southwest corner of 1st Avenue and Main Street was the front façade and the side along 1st. The mural covering the corner of the building remains intact.

Many of the businesses on that block of Main Street had moved away in the early 2010s because of the early effects of the West Main Street realignment. Wood Stove Warehouse had been there for 25 years before the owners relocated to Longview in 2012, saying the new road alignment had taken away all the on-street parking options for their customers.

Cowlitz County lists the owner of all the parcels on that block as Cameron Svenson, the former owner of S&S Liquidators who bought at least one storefront in 2014. State business records show that S&S Liquidators was dissolved in 2019.

Svenson’s business partner declined to comment on the plans for that location when reached on Wednesday.

According to previous Daily News articles, the mural was painted in 1990 to illustrate the early history of Kelso. It depicts a car of police officers and two women, one of whom may represent the city’s prior reputation for prostitution and brothels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.