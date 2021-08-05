Mural celebrating reading takes shape on the Kalama Public Library

KALAMA — This week, artists began bringing scenes typically found inside the Kalama Public Library — or between the pages of its books — outside onto the building’s new mural.
At no cost to the city, nonprofit Envision Kalama contracted earlier this year with the Portland Street Art Alliance and selected artist Tatyana Ostapenko for the project.
Ostepenko designed the mural and began painting this week with help from fellow mural artists Kelsey Birsa and Karly Villasenor.
Envision Kalama wanted the mural to appeal to a variety of people from all ages, Ostapenko said. They decided on incorporating fantasy elements because it is a broad literary genre that many people are drawn to, she said.
The mural depicts several people reading or holding books with the Columbia River in the background. It includes fictional and fantastical elements, such as a dragon and unicorn, as well as nods to Kalama — a totem pole and a canoe.
“I love the landscape of the Pacific Northwest,” Ostapenko said. “I didn’t want to just depict the inside of a library, I wanted to take reading into the wider world inspired by the landscape here.”
Ostapenko said she hopes the painting’s blue sky and bright colors will provide respite from gray winter months.
The artists began the project Monday, first painting the wall blue before adding clouds and trees. Ostapenko said they treat the mural as a large canvas and work in layers rather than just filling in the lines.
The painters work mostly in the morning, often starting at 6 a.m., because the afternoon sun glares off the wall and makes it difficult to see, Ostapenko said.
While planning a mural, painters have to account for windows and other building elements, Ostapenko said. Mural painting poses more physical challenges, including climbing up and down ladders, she said.
“It’s a workout,” Villasenor added.
Ostapenko expects to finish the mural around Aug. 15, but it could be done sooner or later depending on the weather, she said.
Envision Kalama worked for more than a year to develop a mural project to enhance the town, said founding member Mary Putka. The group originally sought to paint the Burlington Northern Santa Fe crash wall near the pedestrian overpass, but hadn’t heard back from the railroad company for months after asking for approval, she said.
Envision Kalama presented the library mural idea to the council in early April. At the April 1 meeting, group member Eric Yakovich said they were working with the Portland Street Art Alliance and had chosen Ostepenko for the project. The council approved Envision Kalama’s proposal to work with the art alliance to create a mural for the library.
The council approved the mural concept during its July 1 meeting.
Several members of the public voiced concern online and at the meeting about a lack of citizen input on the project and questioned why a Kalama artist wasn’t approached for the project.
Putka said Wednesday the nonprofit wanted to hire someone who was insured and had technical equipment. The group also didn’t want to hurt artists’ feelings by choosing one over another, she said.
“We hope we can do another. We have a lot of walls,” Putka said.