Mural celebrating reading takes shape on the Kalama Public Library

The artists began the project Monday, first painting the wall blue before adding clouds and trees. Ostapenko said they treat the mural as a large canvas and work in layers rather than just filling in the lines.

The painters work mostly in the morning, often starting at 6 a.m., because the afternoon sun glares off the wall and makes it difficult to see, Ostapenko said.

While planning a mural, painters have to account for windows and other building elements, Ostapenko said. Mural painting poses more physical challenges, including climbing up and down ladders, she said.

“It’s a workout,” Villasenor added.

Ostapenko expects to finish the mural around Aug. 15, but it could be done sooner or later depending on the weather, she said.

Envision Kalama worked for more than a year to develop a mural project to enhance the town, said founding member Mary Putka. The group originally sought to paint the Burlington Northern Santa Fe crash wall near the pedestrian overpass, but hadn’t heard back from the railroad company for months after asking for approval, she said.