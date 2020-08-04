Munger's killer and cellmate was brother of a victim

Then, “out of the blue,” Goldsby said, he was transferred to Airway Heights Correctional Center.

“I was questioning things on what was going on, ‘Why is all this going on?’ But like I said, I gave my life to God in 2019. I quit gangbanging. I was doing good,” he said.

It’s still unclear why Goldsby was transferred to the same prison cell as Munger at Airway Heights Correctional Center.

“You put me in the same cell as this dude,” Goldsby said. “I feel set up. I’m the victim.”

Goldsby said he tried holding his composure, but was pushed over the edge by Munger.

“He kept... giving me details about what happened and what he did. About the photos and videos of him doing this stuff, and it was building up,” Goldsby said.

Goldsby also claims he tried at least twice to alert Airway Heights prison staff on his situation.