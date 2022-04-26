 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple semis crash on I-5 southbound near Woodland Tuesday

Police lights

Multiple tractor-trailer rigs were involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 5, north of Woodland, on Tuesday afternoon, blocking all lanes and snarling traffic.

The Washington State Department of transportation said the collision was at Milepost 23 near Dike Road. The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m.

“Multiple semi trucks down embankment. A loaded trailer has become detached and floating in river, on truck on fire,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted at 2 p.m.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said on Twitter about 1:45 p.m. that it was responding to assist Cowlitz County Fire District 5 with a significant crash.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible. By 2:15 p.m. a 6-mile traffic backup was reported on I-5.

