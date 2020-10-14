 Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle wreck closes Highway 30 near Neer City Road Wednesday
 Columbia County Fire & Rescue

RAINIER – A multiple vehicle wreck closed Highway 30 near Neer City Road Wednesday morning.

According to Columbia River Fire and Rescue, the wreck has the road blocked from Neer City Road to Prescott. There are injuries and the accident has required three ambulances, but no further details were available.

"Please avoid the area and use an alternate route," the Columbia River Fire and Rescue press release said around 11 a.m.

