Mudslide on Pacific Highway closes road as crews assess damage
breaking alert top story

Mudslide on Pacific Highway closes road as crews assess damage

la center mudslide.jpg

Pacific Highway just north of Griffith Road is closed at least through Tuesday as road crews deal with a mudslide undermining the road.

 Clark County Public Works

Pacific Highway just north of Griffith Road is closed at least through Tuesday as road crews deal with a mudslide undermining the road. 

According to Clark County Public Works Communications Manager Magan Reed, road crews discovered the slide Monday about 0.2 miles north of NW Griffith Road. 

Reed said crews are in the process of closing the road and adding detour signs. On Tuesday, geotechnical engineers will assess the damage. She said the department will have a timeline on repairs after the assessment.

