Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad near Elbe to reopen by 2025 with expanded museum, train route

LEWIS COUNTY — The Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad and Museum, located between Elbe and Mineral, is reopening after shutting down in 2020 during COVID-19.

The Western Forest Industries Museum Executive Director Bethan Maher said the railroad could reopen in 2024 or 2025 and will continue hosting past events including The Polar Express Train Ride and the Rails to Ales excursion. The museum will be expanded, and railroad operations will be expanded to include the town of Eatonville, according to a news release.

The museum will still focus on the lives of the loggers, their equipment and ingenuity but will also now include the stories of the Nisqually people as the railroad was constructed and still operates on their land, according to the release.

“We will be launching a railbike attraction — RailCycle Mt. Rainier — this upcoming spring," said Maher in the release. "Our plans include restoring several steam locomotives to service, relaunching railroad operations, and constructing a new museum that will provide a more inclusive and contextualized history of the people that lived along and worked on our historic railway. It’ll take us a few years to get there, but it’s a worthwhile project with a broad coalition of support.”

While the Western Forest Industries Museum originally founded the railroad in 1980, it was sold to American Heritage Railways out of Colorado in 2016. AHR was operating the railroad when it shut down in 2020.

In August 2022, the WFIM got a new management team and board of directors, and AHR returned any railroad-related assets to WFIM.