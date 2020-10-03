 Skip to main content
Mourners gather to remember life of man killed by police Friday
Justin Aguilar-Tofte vigil

A memorial for Justin Aguilar-Tofte on 14th Avenue and Cypress Street, the location Aguilar-Tofte was killed by police on Friday. 

 Marissa Heffernan

More than 60 friends and family members gathered at 14th Avenue and Cyprus Street Saturday night to celebrate the life of Justin Aguilar-Tofte, who was shot and killed there by police Friday afternoon.

“We feel the love,” stepfather George Alderette told the crowd, many of whom had brought candles, balloons, stuffed animals and some of Aguilar-Tofte’s favorite drinks to toast his memory with. “I want tonight to be a celebration of my son’s life.”

At the vigil, friends described Aguilar-Tofte, 33, as a genuine person who was always ready to lend a hand, as well as a loyal man with a good heart. They said in their speeches that while he had trouble with breaking the law in the past, he was working to put that behind him and start a new life.

His mother Cindy Aguilar-Alderette said in an interview that her son had many friends who loved him dearly.

Alderette reminded the crowd that his son’s memory would live on and that one day, they would be reunited.

Justin Aguilar Tofte vigil

A friend of Justin Aguilar-Tofte kneels by a memorial Saturday night. 

Aguilar-Tofte allegedly fled from police around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon after they tried to arrest him on a warrant. It is not clear what the warrant was for.

According to a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office press release, which did not name Aguilar-Tofte, police unsuccessfully tried to capture him using less-than-lethal means before at least one police officer shot him.

The Friday press release said Aguilar-Tofte was armed, but did not did not identify the weapon and did not say whether he tried to fire his gun at pursuing officers. The press release did not identify the officer who shot Aguilar-Tofte or the department.

Aguilar-Tofte died at the hospital, according to the press release. Over the past decade, he had been arrested multiple times on charges including drug possession and robbery.

