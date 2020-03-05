Mount St. Helens revered by art through the ages in Portland art show

“The only way I can explain it is because people in Portland ... identified more with Mount Hood because they could access it more easily,” Carr said.

But the 1980 eruption ignited a “real interest” in Mount St. Helens, Carr said, and the volcano inspired local and national artists. Among those displayed in the final three sections of the exhibit is Henk Pander, a Portland-based painter.

Carr pointed out Pander’s “Eruption of St. Helens from Cable Street,” which shows the blast from his yard in Portland. In it, he “reduces the grand scene” of the eruption to a 2.5-inch miniature shown on a portable TV radio to “bring an incredible event to a human scale we can understand,” Carr said.

The show also displays several photos by Frank Gohlke and Emmet Gowin taken between 1980 and 1986. The images show trees toppled like toothpicks and barren landscapes smothered in ash.

Gohlke and Gowin followed the volcano over the following decades. More of their images appear in the final section of the show, which documents the redevelopment of the landscape. Prominently displayed in the center of the room is Cameron Martin’s “Remission,” an acrylic image of Mount St. Helens that “expresses the instability” of the mountain, Carr said.