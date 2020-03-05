Mount St. Helens revered by art through the ages in Portland art show

A two-story image of Mount St. Helens billowing smoke and ash greets visitors in the Portland Art Museum lobby.
The photograph by Richard Gordon Bowen, enlarged into a wall decal, announces the museum’s Volcano! exhibition, a tribute to Mount St. Helens. The exhibit, which is open until May 17, leads viewers through nearly 200 years of Mount St. Helens artwork in four sections: before the 1980 eruption, during the eruption, immediately after the eruption and years later.
“People are loving it because everyone has a story,” said Dawson Carr, exhibit curator. “It’s taking people back.”
Basalt pendants and figurines that may have been made from lava flows from Mount St. Helens’ prehistoric eruptions represent the Native American perspective, which is not documented in any original native works, Carr said. (The earliest known painting of the mountain is from 1840, though some regional tribes featured Mount St. Helens as Lawetlat’la, or “the smoker,” in their creation stories, Carr said.)
Visitors enter the exhibit under the photo of the 1980 blast on May 18, 1980, into a room filled with images of the symmetrical pre-1980 volcano.
Carr said it was challenging to find pre-eruption images of Mount St. Helens because artists of the time focused on the other volcanoes in the region, such as Mount Hood and Mount Rainier.
“The only way I can explain it is because people in Portland ... identified more with Mount Hood because they could access it more easily,” Carr said.
But the 1980 eruption ignited a “real interest” in Mount St. Helens, Carr said, and the volcano inspired local and national artists. Among those displayed in the final three sections of the exhibit is Henk Pander, a Portland-based painter.
Carr pointed out Pander’s “Eruption of St. Helens from Cable Street,” which shows the blast from his yard in Portland. In it, he “reduces the grand scene” of the eruption to a 2.5-inch miniature shown on a portable TV radio to “bring an incredible event to a human scale we can understand,” Carr said.
The show also displays several photos by Frank Gohlke and Emmet Gowin taken between 1980 and 1986. The images show trees toppled like toothpicks and barren landscapes smothered in ash.
Gohlke and Gowin followed the volcano over the following decades. More of their images appear in the final section of the show, which documents the redevelopment of the landscape. Prominently displayed in the center of the room is Cameron Martin’s “Remission,” an acrylic image of Mount St. Helens that “expresses the instability” of the mountain, Carr said.
“The most important takeaway (from Volcano!) is that we are not the masters of this world,” Carr said. “Great natural forces” like Mount St. Helens are.
Carr said the idea for the exhibit started as a survey of volcano art from all over the world, including famous paintings of the Mount Vesuvius eruption by artists like Francesco Fidanza and Pierre-Jacques Volaire. But about a year ago, “it finally hit me that the 40th anniversary of the great eruption was coming up.”
He decided to focus the show on Mount St. Helens to make the scope of the show more meaningful for Pacific Northwesterners, who revere the mountain as a beautiful landmark and powerful force of destruction, he said.
Mount St. Helens Institute spokesman Jared Stewart called the exhibit “just phenomenal.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that much Mount St. Helens art in one place, and it’s breathtaking,” Stewart said.
MSHI partnered with the museum to host a “learning and community partnership space” just outside of the exhibit. The emphasis is on science, detailing the volcano’s history, geology and natural environment. MSHI staff use the room for hands-on activities and informal presentations.
“We definitely connect people to the mountain, so it’s cool to see another way that people are connecting with it (through art),” said Jared Stewart, MSHI spokesman. “We would really love it if everyone can visit Mount St. Helens, but not everyone can make it out there. It’s really good to see it being brought to people in that way.”