The Mount St. Helens Institute announced the appointment of a new position last Thursday thanks to a grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Alyssa Hoyt will serve as the organization’s new strategic projects director. Hoyt, according to the announcement, has substantial experience in nonprofit consulting in Southwest Washington and beyond.

Prior to this position, Hoyt developed an organizational plan for the institute as a volunteer. A news release about the grant and new position states Hoyt has already “played pivotal roles in areas including leading organizational equity committees, strategic planning, adult learning curricula, and community-led recreation site design.”

Hoyt will lead efforts to expand outdoor school and increase public access at Coldwater Ridge on the northwest side of Mount St. Helens.

According to the release, plans include a yurt village for overnight outdoor school during the school year and public rental during the summer, a public campground, kayak and paddleboard rentals at Coldwater Lake, and trail development in the area.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust grant and Hoyt’s experience will aid in “sustaining a healthy organization through growth and change,” the news release states.

The trust, created by the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, is dedicated to strengthening the region’s educational, social, spiritual and cultural base in “sustainable” ways by funding nonprofit and “mission-driven” projects across the Pacific Northwest, the news release states.