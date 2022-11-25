The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome.

For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org. It always is necessary to call the activity leader to register for hikes. Start times are when the carpool leaves the meeting location. Return times are approximate.

The schedule

Nov. 30: Whipple Creek Park (easy); drive 66 miles round trip to Vancouver; hike a 4-mile loop with a 190 foot elevation gain through forest and farmland. Joh: 360-431-1122.

Dec. 3: Chehalem Ridge (moderate); drive 12 miles round trip; in and out hike 8 miles with 1,000 foot elevation gain in the new Portland Metro Chehalem Ridge Nature Park with Douglas fir forest and Tualatin Valley views. George W.: 360-430-4157.